Opensesame Expands AI, Data, And Cybersecurity Training With Chegg Skills

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 100+ new courses in OpenSesame Plus help employees move from foundational knowledge to practical, job-ready skills

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenSesame, the leader in curated enterprise e-learning and workforce development solutions, today announced that Chegg Skills, Chegg's workforce learning business, is joining OpenSesame Plus, adding 100+ courses across AI, cybersecurity, data science, data analytics, healthcare administration, and workplace communication to help organizations build the skills their people need for a rapidly changing workplace. An additional 100 courses are expected to be available by the end of the year.

As AI and other technologies reshape how work gets done, workforce readiness requires more than familiarity with new tools and concepts. Chegg's Frontline Workers Skills Index found that just 44% of employees say they feel confident using AI tools in their current role, highlighting a gap in AI readiness across the workforce. Employees need opportunities to deepen their knowledge, practice new skills, and apply what they learn to real work.

By bringing Chegg Skills into OpenSesame Plus, OpenSesame is expanding access to deeper technical and durable skills training alongside the business, compliance, and leadership courses organizations already use, helping learning teams build more comprehensive workforce development programs that support both immediate needs and long-term career growth.

"Workforce readiness is about making sure employees have not just heard of the latest technology, but have new skills to tap into when the work demands it," said Spencer Thornton, SVP of Content & Curation at OpenSesame. "Organizations need learning that takes people from understanding to application, particularly in fast-moving areas like AI, data, and cybersecurity. Bringing Chegg Skills into OpenSesame Plus gives our customers more depth in those areas and more ways to prepare their people for what's next."

Chegg Skills brings an outcomes-driven approach to learning, combining focused instruction with active practice, feedback, and assessment. Grounded in learning science, its programs also emphasize durable skills such as communication, critical thinking, and learning agility, helping learners apply technical knowledge to real workplace challenges. That focus on practical outcomes is reflected in Chegg Skills' recent Impact Report, in which 80% of surveyed graduates said their careers had improved and 67% reported applying new skills immediately.

"There's a big difference between knowing something and being able to do it. Employees need opportunities to practice, apply what they learn, and demonstrate their skills," said Colin Coggins, General Manager and Senior Vice President, Chegg Skills. "OpenSesame understands that challenge and has built an ecosystem that makes it easier for organizations to deliver the right learning to their people. Together, we're making technical and durable skills training more accessible to organizations looking to build lasting workforce capabilities."

The addition of Chegg Skills complements OpenSesame's existing catalog, giving organizations more options to develop structured learning pathways across emerging and interconnected disciplines. With the 100+ new courses included in OpenSesame Plus and additional programming being added through the end of the year, existing subscribers can incorporate deeper technical and business skills training into their workforce development programs through their current subscription, helping prepare employees for evolving roles and workplace demands.

To learn more about OpenSesame and request a demo, visit .

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of curated elearning courses from over 150 of the world's top publishers, spanning 70+ languages and serving organizations across every industry, OpenSesame makes it simple to find, deliver, and manage training at scale. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, OpenSesame serves thousands of organizations globally. For more information, visit .

About Chegg

Chegg is a learning and employability platform that helps students and lifelong learners build the skills, confidence, and career readiness to succeed from learning to earning, while helping businesses develop and upskill their workforce. Through AI-powered, personalized experiences, Chegg supports learners across academics, workplace readiness, professional upskilling, and language learning. By combining proprietary data, AI, and deep insight into how students learn and build their careers, Chegg remains committed to improving employability and creating better outcomes for learners and employers. Chegg is a publicly held company and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit .

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Cristina Pugliese for OpenSesame

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