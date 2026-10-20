Commure Autonomous Coding Achieves Epic Toolbox Designation For Fully Autonomous Coding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Commure now holds Epic Toolbox designations across both Ambient AI and Autonomous Coding, connecting documentation and coding inside Epic.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure, a leading AI-native enterprise healthcare platform, today announced that Commure Autonomous Coding has achieved Toolbox designation in the Fully Autonomous Coding category on Epic Showroom. The designation joins Commure Ambient AI's Toolbox designation in Ambient Voice Recognition. Epic health systems can now use one vendor for the path from the provider's note to the coded charge, with both steps running inside Epic.

Every miscoded encounter leaves an incomplete record of the visit and the value of the care delivered. Those gaps often open at the handoff between documentation and coding, especially when the two run on separate tools.

For health systems that use both Commure Ambient AI and Autonomous Coding, Commure Ambient supports the creation of the provider note, which is processed downstream via Commure's Autonomous Coding engine to recommend codes to coding teams, all while maintaining audit traceability within Epic in a seamless flow. Through this Toolbox designation, Commure can now support Epic customers to optimize steps from the patient visit through to claim creation.

For health systems deploying Autonomous Coding as a standalone service, Commure leverages the signed note, submitted charges and EHR data to recommend high fidelity codes - ICD-10, CPT, E&M and modifiers with detailed rationale - enabling coders to deeply review and validate AI's reasoning. Commure's Autonomous Coding engine is built in collaboration with our customers, to compliantly support their billing practices and workflows, with the goal of reducing both provider and coder burden while improving billing outcomes. Within three months of deploying Commure Autonomous Coding at initial sites, clinicians at Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG), the nation's largest OB/GYN provider group, reduced time spent entering charges by 83%, and AI coded over 85% of all charges.

Toolbox on Epic Showroom is a designation for vendors that follow Epic's recommended Blueprint and integration practices. As a Toolbox vendor, Commure Autonomous Coding moves through integration and security checks on a streamlined path, and coders and billers review codes in the system they already use.

"Healthcare spends more than $250 billion a year on administrative work that produces zero clinical value. Coding is one of the largest line items in that number, and the most fixable,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure.“Epic Toolbox recognition means health systems can deploy autonomous coding inside their existing workflow, from note to claim, without adding complexity."

Availability

Commure Autonomous Coding is available today for Epic health systems via the Toolbox on Epic Showroom. Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Commure

Commure is building the infrastructure of American healthcare. We provide the AI application layer for health systems and medical practices - spanning ambient documentation, revenue cycle management, call center agents, and an EHR - so providers get one trusted system of work instead of a dozen point tools. The company runs forward-deployed, embedding on the ground with health systems to help them craft an AI layer specific to their needs. Today, Commure is live in 500+ healthcare organizations, including two of the largest for-profit hospital systems in the country, with 500K+ users on the platform and 7% of American healthcare appointments running through it.

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