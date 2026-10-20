JE Cleantech (JCSE) Reports Growth In H1 2026 Results Revenue Increased By 221% Compared To H1 2025 Net Income And Earnings Per Share Return To Profitability



Revenue was S$20.8 million, an increase of 221% compared to H1 2025.

Net Income reached S$1.7 million, a strong turnaround from the net loss of S$0.8 million compared to H1 2025.

Gross Profit amounted to S$7.5 million, an increase of 363% compared to H1 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA reached S$3.0 million, a strong turnaround from the EBITDA deficit of S$0.1 million compared to H1 2025.

The growth in revenue for H1 2026 is mainly due to the increase in revenue from the sale of precision cleaning systems which recorded a triple-digit growth compared to H1 2025. The H1 2026 results reflect JE Cleantech's continued efforts since the last financial year to retain its solid customer base for precision cleaning systems while expanding its customer reach through strategic initiatives.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-headquartered, NASDAQ-listed precision cleaning and cleantech equipment manufacturer JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JCSE) (“JCSE” or“JE Cleantech” or the“Company” and, together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”) today announced encouraging financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 (“H1 2026”). The Company experienced growth in revenue and net income compared to the corresponding six-month period ended June 30, 2025 (“H1 2025”), with revenue of S$20.8 million, net income of S$1.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of S$3.0 million.

In H1 2026, JCSE's revenue increased by 221% to S$20.8 million from S$6.5 million in the same corresponding period last year. The growth was driven by a 492% increase in sales of cleaning systems and other equipment and a 13% increase in our provision of centralized dishwashing and ancillary services business. JCSE also recorded a net income of S$1.7 million in H1 2026, compared to a net loss of S$0.8 million in the same corresponding period last year, indicating a significant turnaround for its business performance. The Company attributes its revenue and profit growth to its solid customer base for precision cleaning systems and its strategic efforts to expand that customer base.

The Group yielded gross profit and gross profit margin of S$7.5 million and 36.2% respectively, driven mainly by higher sales of precision cleaning systems at improved margins. This compares with S$1.6 million and 25.1% in H1 2025. Earnings per share was approximately S$0.32, compared to the basic losses per share of S$0.15 during the same period in 2025.

Commenting on JE Cleantech's performance, Founder, Chairman and CEO Ms. Hong Bee Yin said,“We are pleased with JE Cleantech's growth in H1 2026, and we remain committed to our pursuit of excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth. By adapting to market changes, enhancing customer relationships, and leveraging the longstanding relationships we have with our customers to build traction for our products and services, as well as closely monitoring our cost dynamics, we aim to continue our trajectory of success.”

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About JE Cleantech Holdings Limited

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is based in Singapore and is principally engaged in (i) the sale of precision cleaning systems and other equipment; and (ii) the provision of centralized dishwashing and ancillary services. Through its subsidiary, JCS-Echigo Pte Ltd, the Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications primarily to customers in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning systems are mainly designed for precision cleaning, with features such as particle filtration, ultrasonic or megasonic rinses with a wide range of frequencies, high pressure drying technology, high flow rate spray, and deionized water rinses, which are designed for effective removal of contaminants and to minimize particle generation and entrapment. The Company also provides centralized dishwashing services through its subsidiary, Hygieia Warewashing Pte Ltd, since 2013 and general cleaning services since 2015, both mainly for food and beverage establishments in Singapore. The Company has been listed on NASDAQ since 2022. For more information about JE Cleantech, please visit: .

Disclaimer: Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such words or phrases as "should," "intends," "is subject to," "expects," "will," "continue," "anticipate," "estimated," "projected," "may," "I or we believe," "future prospects," "our strategy,"“aim” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements made in this press release that relate to our future contract revenues among other things involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those expected and stated in this announcement. We undertake no obligation to update "forward-looking" statements.

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