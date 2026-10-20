Myriad Genetics And Labcorp Announce Definitive Agreement For Myriad To Sell Prenatal Health Testing Business To Labcorp

SALT LAKE CITY and BURLINGTON, N.C., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, and Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader in innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, today announce they have entered into a definitive agreement for Myriad to sell its Prenatal Health testing business, which includes the Prequel®, Foresight®, SneakPeek®, and FirstGene® tests, to Labcorp for $210 million in cash, plus the value of the inventory of the Prenatal Health testing business at closing.

“This announcement is the direct outcome of our disciplined strategic review process, which is focused on sharpening our portfolio, enhancing operational execution and driving shareholder value,” said Sam Raha, President and CEO, Myriad Genetics.“This transaction is expected to be accretive to Myriad's revenue growth and profitability, while meaningfully strengthening the balance sheet to support continued investment in our strategic priorities tied to the cancer care continuum and long-term value creation. Working closely with Labcorp, one of the nation's largest laboratory service providers, we expect a smooth transition that preserves uninterrupted patient access to our prenatal tests.”

When complete, the transaction is expected to provide more patients and physicians with expanded access to Labcorp's comprehensive, high-quality laboratory services, convenient patient service center network, robust data analytics and digital tools.

"This transaction supports Labcorp's specialty testing growth strategy," said Bryan Vaughn, Executive Vice President and President of Diagnostics, Labcorp.“Myriad Genetics has built a highly complementary reproductive genetics platform, supported by innovative screening solutions and deep scientific expertise. By combining these capabilities with Labcorp's operational strength and high-quality women's health portfolio, we aim to improve outcomes, expand access to advanced screening solutions and enhance the patient and provider experience.”

Labcorp expects the transaction to add approximately $160 million in revenue in year one, to be slightly accretive to adjusted earnings in year one, and to reach average diagnostics segment margins by end of year two, once fully integrated.

Over the last twelve months, Myriad's Prenatal Health testing portfolio has been used by thousands of providers and over 600,000 patients. Myriad plans to provide further commentary regarding this transaction, and other related organizational changes, on its third quarter earnings call on November 4, 2026.

The deal is subject to regulatory clearance and customary closing conditions, and the transaction is expected to close by early 2027.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor, and Covington & Burlington LLP is acting as legal advisor to Myriad Genetics.

Barclays is acting as financial advisor, and Polsinelli is acting as legal advisor to Labcorp.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit myriad.com.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's nearly 71,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for more than 85% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved by the FDA in 2025 and performed more than 750 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more at .

Myriad Genetics Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the sale of Myriad's Prenatal Health testing business; the expected benefits of the transaction, including that it will be accretive to Myriad's revenue growth and profitability, strengthen its balance sheet, and support investment in its strategic priorities; and the expectation that the transaction will close by early 2027. These“forward-looking statements” are management's expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the Myriad's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Myriad's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2026, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in Myriad's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Labcorp Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated benefits of the transaction for providers and patients, its advancement of Labcorp's strategic priorities, and the expected financial impact of the transaction, including expected post-closing revenues and margins, and the timing of achieving such financial results.

Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond Labcorp's control. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect Labcorp's ability to implement its business strategy, and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements.

Labcorp has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in Labcorp's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading RISK FACTORS and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the SEC. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with a review of Labcorp's filings with the SEC including the information in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS".