How Regulated Tokenization Is Moving From Wall Street To Main Street Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: Experimentation is giving way to commitment as Wall Street's biggest firms embrace blockchain. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink expects“every stock, every bond” to eventually settle on a shared, tokenized ledger and Forbes reports that institutions are moving toward a tokenized market that could reach $13 trillion. On-chain movement has already begun for Treasuries and securities. Real-economy assets, such as equipment, franchises, real estate and private credit, represent the wave coming next. Compliance is where progress stalls. Any asset carrying securities obligations needs identity verification, transfer restrictions and regulatory controls written directly into the ledger.. (NASDAQ: TRUG) (profile ) now holds that layer, having acquired Polymath Research Inc. along with its Layer-1 blockchain, Polymesh. Less than a week after the acquisition closed, TruGolf's franchise subsidiary, TruGolf Links Franchising, signed an intercompany agreement with Polymath to provide professional services and move the TruGolf Links capitalization table onto Polymath's regulated digital securities infrastructure. In addition, earlier this month, Polymath disclosed that it is exploring a tokenized film investment platform alongside CineCity Studios, extending TruGolf's reach from golf into entertainment finance. Having closed the acquisition, TruGolf now has a foothold in the regulated tokenization and digital securities infrastructure market while still staying rooted in the golf space, working alongside established players in both sectors, including



Tokenization among institutions has long since outgrown its initial phase, with research indicating that tokenized real-world assets now exceed $38 billion on public blockchains, held across more than five billion investors.

By 2025 year end, Polymath reported more than $132 million in tokenized assets had been issued on its platform, alongside more than 65 active issuers and over 50 ecosystem partners.

Instead of acquiring tokenization technology and hoping outside customers show up, TruGolf is piloting its first real-world application internally.

Public companies chasing tokenization often draw a familiar complaint: that the business behind the ticker is thin or purely speculative. TruGolf's combined financials push back against that. Numbers around infrastructure and revenue tell part of the story, but so do the people steering the combined company and the institutions willing to associate their name with it.



Billion-Dollar Market Waits on Compliance to Catch Up

Tokenization among institutions has long since outgrown its initial phase. Research indicates that tokenized real-world assets now exceed $38 billion on public blockchains, held across more than five billion investors. Core Wall Street infrastructure is following suit, with experts anticipating that stocks and bonds alike will eventually settle on one shared, tokenized ledger. What separates today's figures from the trillions of addressable assets out there isn't really a technical gap. It's a compliance gap.

Any asset that comes with securities obligations can't just be minted as a generic token and circulated freely. Built-in identity verification, transfer restrictions and regulatory controls specific to each jurisdiction all have to be present, and the blockchain layer itself must enforce them automatically.

That requirement sets this apart entirely from the public, permissionless tokens many people picture when they think of crypto. For almost a decade, Polymath has been building toward precisely this type of infrastructure. Its Polymesh network functions as an institutional-grade Layer-1 blockchain, purpose-built for regulated assets, with compliance and identity checks woven into its base layer rather than bolted on afterward.

Further validation came when the long-running STO Foundation, an industry group serving tokenized-market participants, renamed itself the Tokenized Asset Foundation. The new name signals how far the market has evolved past early security token offerings, and Polymath and Polymesh were among its founding partners.

TruGolf has now acquired exactly this kind of regulatory-grade positioning. Rather than simply gaining blockchain exposure, the company is acquiring close to 10 years of compliance infrastructure, purpose-built for the asset classes now attempting to move on-chain. Its plan is to deploy that infrastructure first within its own franchise business, before offering it to outside issuers.

Behind the Deal: Polymath's Existing Business



Vision tends to outpace actual usage in most tokenization stories. Polymath's figures tell a different story. According to the company, by 2025 year end, more than $132 million in tokenized assets had been issued on its platform, alongside more than 65 active issuers and over 50 ecosystem partners. These aren't the numbers of an idea still searching for its first customer - they describe a platform already handling real issuances.

Polymath additionally reported a backlog exceeding $1 billion that it anticipates converting within the next 12 months. That figure reflects identified opportunities rather than revenue that is signed or guaranteed. Still, a pipeline of that magnitude points to genuine institutional demand for regulated tokenization infrastructure, demand that reaches well beyond Polymath's current direct customers. It also helps clarify why TruGolf chose to acquire this capability rather than build its own blockchain infrastructure from the ground up.

Polymath's momentum isn't confined to its balance sheet or technical backbone. The company recently disclosed that it is exploring a tokenized film investment platform together with CineCity Studios, which runs a 140,000-square-foot production facility in Chicago. No securities are being offered yet, and the platform is still in development, but the partnership demonstrates interest in Polymath's infrastructure from outside golf and franchising, in an industry that has long struggled with financing.

Collaborations such as this one, paired with Polymath's status as a founding partner of the newly renamed Tokenized Asset Foundation, cast the company as infrastructure that other issuers connect to broadly, rather than a tool built for a single client. For TruGolf, that distinction matters: Acquiring a platform with existing issuers, partners and backlog is a far different proposition than acquiring blockchain technology with no customer base at all. It stands as one of the clearest signs that this move reflects an operating business strategy, not a crypto-driven stock maneuver.

Franchise Financing Gets Its First Live Test

Instead of acquiring tokenization technology and hoping outside customers show up, TruGolf is piloting real-world application internally. Six days after the acquisition closed, TruGolf Links and Polymath Research announced the first engagement signed outside the combined company. The partnership calls for Polymath to provide professional services and move the TruGolf Links capitalization table onto its regulated digital securities infrastructure.

That agreement lays the ground for plans that companies have outlined for an equipment leasing program, one funded through tokenized securities that would also open fractional ownership opportunities to qualified franchisees. Small operators have long struggled to secure franchise financing, and this program is meant to tackle that problem head-on.

Under the proposed design, qualified candidates could gain access to TruGolf's complete product suite through tokenized equipment leases, serving as“a critical bridge” for franchisee candidates. A separate fractional ownership offering would let investors, including regional developers, buy a partial stake in individual locations. Rather than building a new, unproven system from scratch, both pieces would run on Polymath's existing tokenized marketplace.

This is a significant departure from how most tokenization pilots unfold. Instead of launching a platform and hoping third parties eventually adopt it, TruGolf is treating its own franchise network as the first live rollout. Should the leasing and fractional ownership structure perform as planned, TruGolf gains a reference case rooted in its actual operating business rather than a hypothetical customer, while giving prospective franchisees and investors a live example to study before Polymath's infrastructure gets pitched across other industries.

A Rare Pairing: Legacy Revenue, New Infrastructure



Public companies chasing tokenization often draw a familiar complaint: that the business behind the ticker is thin or purely speculative. TruGolf's combined financials push back against that. In the Q1 2026, the company's golf technology business brought in $5 million in revenue, generated through sales of golf simulators and related software contracts to both consumers and franchise locations. This is a functioning business selling real products, not a shell waiting for a growth narrative to materialize.

Layered on top of that golf business is Polymath, a second segment that is already generating revenue in its own right. Last year, Polymath posted $4.2 million in revenue against $21 million in total assets. Add in the more than $132 million in tokenized assets already issued and the 65-plus active issuers mentioned earlier, and what emerges is a single Nasdaq ticker representing two distinct, revenue-producing businesses. Few names connected to tokenization on public markets can claim an existing operating business sitting underneath their blockchain narrative in quite this way.

That dual structure shapes how investors might view TRUG going forward. The golf technology side offers a tangible product business with an established customer base and physical retail and franchise locations already in place. The Polymath side adds exposure to institutional tokenization infrastructure, a space several of the sources cited above expect to grow substantially in coming years. TruGolf isn't forcing investors to pick between a legacy business and a speculative pivot; it's combining the two, letting the golf business fund operations while Polymath's infrastructure pursues a far larger addressable market over time.

TruGolf Strengthens Executive, Industry Standing

Numbers around infrastructure and revenue tell part of the story, but so do the people steering the combined company and the institutions willing to associate their name with it. TruGolf and Polymath have strengthened their position on both counts over the past few weeks.

As founding partners, Polymath and Polymesh have joined the Tokenized Asset Foundation, the organization previously known as the STO Foundation. They join other institutions working to shape standards for regulated tokenization. Earning founding-partner status in a group like the STO Foundation isn't simply a matter of writing a check; it usually signals a track record that fellow participants are willing to endorse.

On the leadership front, Natalie Hirsch, who previously served as Polymath's CFO and interim CEO, has been appointed CFO and COO of TruGolf. She carries more than a decade of experience in fintech and enterprise software, having held roles at both AnalytixInsight and Coinsquare. Meanwhile, Brenner Adams has been named CEO, giving the combined organization strength and expertise at the top following the acquisition.

“Tokenization is moving out of the pilot stage, and the institutions leading that shift need infrastructure they can trust with regulated assets,” stated Hirsch.“That is what Polymath has spent the past nine years building, and it is why Polymesh was designed with compliance at the protocol level. Joining a Nasdaq-listed company gives us the capital access and public-market discipline to scale with our clients.”

The center of gravity for institutional tokenization is shifting away from Wall Street's largest balance sheets toward Main Street assets like equipment, franchises and production financing. As that transition unfolds, TruGolf is putting forward Polymath's compliance-first infrastructure, together with its own franchise network, as an early indicator of where this market could be heading.

Innovation, Investment Drive Growth Across Industries

Across diverse sectors, leading companies are pursuing new opportunities for growth through innovation, strategic investment and evolving business models. Whether operating in rapidly emerging markets or established consumer sectors, organizations are responding to changing demands by expanding capabilities, introducing new technologies and strengthening their competitive positions.

Robinhood Markets Inc.

Circle Internet Group Inc.

Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Callaway Golf Company

While the industries they serve may differ significantly, these companies share a focus on innovation, market expansion and long-term value creation. Investments in infrastructure, product development and operational capabilities reflect broader efforts to capitalize on emerging opportunities while responding to evolving customer expectations. As technology advances and market conditions continue to shift, these strategies underscore the importance of adaptability and forward-thinking investment in maintaining a competitive edge.

For more information, visit TruGolf Holdings.

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