Ascent Solar Technologies Establishes Partnership With Darley Defense To Expand Thin-Film Solar Product Access Across Defense And Government Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THORNTON, Colo., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTI) (“Ascent” or the“Company”), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced a new partnership with Darley Defense, a leading global provider of defense, fire and emergency services equipment, to expand access to Ascent's thin-film PV products throughout defense, federal, space and public sector markets.

The partnership will combine Ascent's CIGS solar products with Darley Defense's established procurement channels and robust reach across the defense and government sectors. This further enables market penetration and supports the Company's ongoing mission to simplify how military and government customers evaluate, procure and deploy its advanced solar solutions to meet a broad range of power generation needs.

Ascent's thin-film products are uniquely suited to thrive within expeditionary operations in punishing environments with limited access to power sources that often render conventional energy solutions inoperable. Thin-film PV's lightweight, flexible design allows for extended field operations by alleviating dependence on batteries that regularly need time to recharge.

“This partnership with Darley Defense advances our commercial strategy of growing our presence in defense, space and other high-value industries in need of durable, reliable power solutions in strenuous conditions,” said Paul Warley, Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Solar Technologies.“As military operations become increasingly reliant on advanced electronics deployed in dangerous environments, the durability of our thin-film products will play a crucial role in providing the power generation needed to carry out mission objectives. Together, with Darley Defense's established relationships within these markets, we plan to accelerate the adoption of our thin-film solar technology for applications in need of reduced logistical burdens and enhanced operational efficiency.”

The partnership opens opportunities for Ascent's technology to be incorporated across a wide range of defense and government applications, such as dismounted military operations, tactical communications equipment, remote sensors, unmanned aerial sensors (UAS), mobile command-and-control infrastructure and other mission-critical systems that require reliable expeditionary power.

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels, optimized for use in space, military and defense, and other applications where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are paramount.

Ascent's photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar's research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

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