Innovative Public-Private Partnership Delivers Two New Schools For Prince George's County Students

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mississauga, ON, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 1,300 students in Prince George's County started the school year in two brand new, modern schools delivered through the groundbreakingprogram.

Students, educators, families, community leaders and government representatives gathered on September 28 at Templeton and October 5 at Margaret Brent to celebrate the milestone with ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

The openings mark a significant milestone in Blueprint Schools, the first education infrastructure program in the United States to use a progressive public-private partnership model to deliver a bundle of schools.

The two schools are among eight being delivered by the end of 2028. It is part of an effort to urgently replace aging infrastructure and give the County's 136,500 students and 22,000 employees access to advanced programs in state-of-the-art facilities that will serve the community for generations to come.

Blueprint Schools has set a precedent for delivering urgent infrastructure quickly while providing long-term value to communities. As part of project financing, Progressive Education Partners-the consortium delivering the schools-created the Community Equity Investment Program. The Program let residents become investors in the project through the InfraShares platform, making Blueprint Schools one of the first public-private partnership projects in North America to offer community-based investment opportunities.

EllisDon Capital and EllisDon Facilities Services are members of Progressive Education Partners. Speaking on the day of the Templeton ribbon-cutting event, EllisDon's Head of Infrastructure, Jeff Brace, said,“Blueprint Schools demonstrates a new way to deliver critical social infrastructure faster and more collaboratively. We believe lessons learned here can help communities across North America address urgent infrastructure needs.”

Designed with students and educators in mind, the two new schools have flexible learning spaces, enhanced technology and labs, improved accessibility, and energy-efficient systems.

“Seeing kids enjoy these new schools is exciting for everyone involved in the program,” said EllisDon Facilities Services Vice President, Pete Campbell.“Our role extends beyond development and construction. Through long-term facilities management, we will help maintain these schools to the highest standards so that students and staff can focus on learning, teaching and building strong communities.”

Progressive Education Partners includes Plenary Americas, Phoenix Infrastructure, EllisDon Capital, MCN Build, J L Terrell Construction, Perkins Eastman Architects, R. McGhee Associates Architects, EllisDon Facilities Services, and U.S. Facilities.

For more information about Progressive Education Partners:

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About EllisDon

Founded in 1951, EllisDon is a global construction and building services leader with more than 10,000 employees. We deliver innovative solutions for complex projects across buildings, civil, and industrial sectors, and provide full lifecycle services, including project financing, facilities management, advanced IT and technology solutions, and sustainability consulting. As a 100% employee-owned company, EllisDon combines cutting-edge technology, collaborative partnerships, and bold ideas to build the infrastructure and skylines that shape our nation and communities around the world. Learn more at

About EllisDon Capital

Since 2003, EllisDon Capital has developed, managed and delivered more large, complex infrastructure projects than any other developer in North America. It now has 57 in its portfolio, representing an aggregate capital cost of more than US$19 billion and over US$5 billion in assets under management.

ED Capital's unique offering, within EllisDon Group of Companies' broader construction and facilities services lines of business, guarantees clients a sophisticated and executable plan for the development and delivery of their assets. ED Capital draws on the knowledge base of its colleagues across Canada, in its Texas office and internationally – experts in the fields of design-build, sustainability, energy efficiency, building technology, and facilities management and lifecycle to strengthen its overall project offering.

About EllisDon Facilities Services (EDFS)

In 2004, EllisDon established EllisDon Facilities Services as its in-house facilities management (FM) division for long- and short-term FM scopes covering a variety of market sectors including healthcare, education, justice and transportation. 20 years of experience on some of the earliest P3 projects in North America provides valuable insight into the performance of these assets under the DBFM contract model.

EDFS has grown significantly in experience and capabilities. It provides services to a portfolio of 17 P3 projects, maintaining 19 million square feet of facilities with over 600 employees.

CONTACT: Dustin Luchka EllisDon Corporation...