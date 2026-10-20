HCI Group Sets Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call For Wednesday, November 4, 2026, At 4:45 P.M. ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Financial results will be issued in a press release the same day after the close of the market.

HCI management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at .

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time (1:45 p.m. Pacific Time)

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 794892

Webcast

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day as the call, as well as via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at .

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 54651

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group is a diversified holding company founded in 2006 which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in homeowners insurance, reinsurance, real estate, insurance claims services, and insurance technology. The HCI Group portfolio of companies includes multiple property and casualty underwriters, exchanges, and captive reinsurers as well as a claims management business, a commercial real estate investment company, and a leading insurance technology company, Exzeo Group, Inc.

HCI's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit . Exzeo's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“XZO.” For more information about Exzeo, visit .

Investor Relations Contacts:

Nat Otis

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 355-5341

...

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel 949-574-3860

...