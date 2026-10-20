GMEX Robotics Announces Mediameta's U.S. AI-Powered Autonomous Grooming Project And Patent Filing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MediaMeta advances AI-driven automation through U.S. client collaboration, following GMEX's recent strategic investment

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMEX Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: GMEX) ("GMEX" or the "Company"), an AI-powered robotics and intelligent automation company, today announced that its strategic investee, Alpha Meta AI Pte. Ltd. ("MediaMeta"), has commenced a co-development project with U.S.-based clients to develop an AI-powered autonomous adaptive canine washing and grooming station.

The project aims to integrate AI-driven decision-making, adaptive control and automated grooming processes to accommodate varying canine characteristics and grooming requirements, with the objective of improving service efficiency, consistency and the overall grooming experience. In connection with the project, MediaMeta has also submitted a U.S. patent application relating to the technology under development, marking a milestone in its efforts to build proprietary intellectual property in intelligent automation.

The initiative follows GMEX's ompletion of its acquisition of an initial 30% fully diluted equity interest in MediaMeta on October 14, 2026, and represents early progress in applying MediaMeta's AI capabilities to real-world commercial services.

Beyond canine grooming, the underlying adaptive AI technologies being developed may have potential applications across other autonomous service environments, supporting GMEX's broader strategy of integrating artificial intelligence with physical robotics and automation.

"We are encouraged by MediaMeta's progress shortly after our strategic investment. The launch of this U.S. client co-development project and the submission of a U.S. patent application demonstrate its commitment to developing practical AI-powered automation solutions,” said Sam Lu, Chief Executive Officer of GMEX Robotics. "We believe the adaptive AI capabilities being explored through this initiative may offer opportunities extending beyond pet-care services, consistent with our long-term vision of advancing intelligent robotics and creating potential value for our shareholders."

The project remains in development, and any future commercialization is subject to successful testing, client acceptance and other commercial considerations. The patent application remains pending, and there can be no assurance that a patent will be granted.

About GMEX Robotics

GMEX Robotics is a technology company focused on the development and commercialization of AI-powered robotics and intelligent automation solutions. The Company is advancing robotics applications across consumer, hospitality, and commercial environments, combining artificial intelligence with hardware innovation to deliver efficient and scalable automation technologies.

About MediaMeta

Alpha Meta AI Pte. Ltd., operating as MediaMeta.Ai, is a Singapore-based artificial intelligence company focused on digital content, AI applications and generative engine optimization (GEO). The company is developing social intelligence capabilities designed to help AI systems interpret human behavior and social context, with robotics as a priority new application area.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including market and other conditions, and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“is/are likely to,”“propose,”“potential,”“continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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