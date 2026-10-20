Synaptics Launches The Xmcutm Era With The Astra® SR200 Series Of Multimodal Edge AI Processors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today introduced the xMCU, a new class of microcontrollers that runs multimodal Edge AI, with the launch of the Synaptics AstraSR200 Series. Unlike conventional MCUs constrained by limited on-chip memory and compute, the xMCU combines heterogeneous, AI-native compute and acceleration with integrated high-bandwidth custom DRAM scalable to hundreds of megabytes, enabling larger AI models and richer multimodal workloads to run entirely on-device. The Astra SR200 Series of xMCUs is designed for the next generation of AI wearables, battery-powered sensing devices, connected cameras, streamers, and industrial vision and voice systems.AI is increasingly shifting out of the cloud and into resource-constrained Edge devices. At the same time, the most compelling new Edge applications are not simply smaller versions of cloud workloads. They are device-native experiences that combine modalities such as voice, vision, audio, motion, and contextual sensing, and must respond privately, in real time. The Astra SR200 Series of xMCUs was created for exactly these applications, which outgrow the memory of traditional MCUs but can't afford the power and cost of applications processors.The SR200 Series is powered by the Synaptics TorqTM AI engine, which brings a standards-based hardware architecture and unified developer experience featuring the Coral NPUTM from Google Research. It also comes with the industry's first pairing of the ArmCortex-M85 and Cortex-M52. Together with integrated vision and audio capabilities and hardware-rooted security, the SR200 Series brings unmatched system design efficiency and cost benefits to Edge and Physical AI designs.Setting a new standard for the industry, the Astra SR200 Series is engineered around the following core vectors: high-performance compute with extensible memory; transformer-ready AI acceleration; silicon-rooted security; multimodal integration; ultra-low-power architecture with tiered domains; and an open-source software ecosystem, offering developer choice and OEM design flexibility.The Synaptics AstraSR200 Series launches with three pin-compatible product lines, giving OEMs and developers a common hardware foundation and a shared SDK. The SR210 is designed to deliver 200 GOPS for power-optimized, always-on voice and sensing; the SR230 adds vision, display, and optional audio at 300 GOPS for mainstream multimodal devices; and the SR250 enables 400 GOPS with dual vision and display paths for premium, demanding edge applications. Developers can scale performance while preserving their software investment and system architecture.In the SR200 Series of xMCUs, memory is the foundation, not an afterthought. A tiered architecture pairs up to 8MB of SRAM with extensible, high-bandwidth, high-capacity custom DRAM that scales to hundreds of megabytes as AI models and workloads grow. Built around latency, retention, and power demands of Edge AI, this architecture runs workloads at one-third the power of typical system DRAM, eliminating the need for costly external memory in most applications at a fraction of the system power.At the heart of the family is the Synaptics TorqTM AI engine integrating the Coral NPU, optimized for low latency and high-efficiency execution of deep learning workloads, including CNN, transformer, and fully connected networks. Its open-source MLIR/IREE compiler supports industry-standard frameworks and model formats in place of proprietary vendor toolchains, extending Coral's Edge AI heritage into ultra-low-power, always-on IoT.A high-performance core, scaling to 800MHz, tackles control, multimedia, and burst-compute workloads, while an efficiency core handles always-on sensor fusion, connectivity, and low-power inference. An optional CadenceTensilicaHiFi 5 DSP adds dedicated audio and acoustic ML processing, while an always-on domain manages voice activity detection, timekeeping, and wake-up.The SR200 Series integrates a multi-layered security engine that combines hardware isolation, cryptographic acceleration, anti-tamper detection, device lifecycle management, and secure boot. The implementation conforms to PSA Level 3 and CC EAL4+ certification targets, providing protection against software and physical attacks.The platform provides a broad peripheral and connectivity set, including high-speed octal SPI, SDIO and eMMC storage interfaces, UART, SPI, I2C, I3C, PWM, USB 2.0 and extensive low-power GPIO. Industrial variants add 1Gb Ethernet with IEEE 1588 TSN support and two CAN-FD interfaces, supporting deterministic networking and real-time industrial control for Physical AI and Robotics applications.Supporting Zephyr RTOS and the open-source Torq NPU compiler, the SR200 Series brings groundbreaking performance and power efficiency to define a new category of MCU experiences for Edge and Physical AI.

“The next wave of AI will be defined by devices that understand their environment and act locally, while meeting tight power, cost, and form-factor requirements,” said Vikram Gupta, SVP and GM, Edge Compute & Connectivity Division, Synaptics.“With the Astra SR200 Series, we're introducing a new class, the xMCU, that brings applications-processor capability into the MCU domain, running multimodal AI workloads that traditionally required Linux and discrete DRAM. It gives customers a scalable foundation for everything from intelligent sensing to advanced Edge and Physical AI systems.”



“Open technologies and strong partnerships are key to making Edge AI more accessible,” said Yossi Matias, Vice President and Head of Google Research.“Our ongoing work with Synaptics combines the Coral platform with Astra's scalable hardware and developer ecosystem to power next-generation, wearable-class devices. We share a vision of turning advanced research into reality through real-world products, empowering developers to create faster, more useful, and responsive experiences.”

Global Customers and Partners Trust Synaptics to Drive the Future of Edge AI and Physical AI

Chris Bergey, EVP, Edge AI Arm

“AI is quickly becoming the most important use case for Edge devices, with workloads increasingly spanning always-on sensing and inference through to more demanding voice, vision, and multi-media processing. By bringing Arm Cortex-M85 and Cortex-M52 together for the first time, Synaptics is demonstrating how the Arm compute platform gives partners the flexibility to balance performance and efficiency across a growing range of intelligent Edge devices.”

Kurt Preston, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Sonos

“Sonos' products do more than play music; they connect every room, every source, every user, into one system, wirelessly. Astra's scalable Edge compute, audio processing, and low power performance are the kind of capabilities that matter as we push what's possible in audio. Delivering that requires partnership across every level of the organization, from joint development to production that scales with us.”

Cristina Rivas, Chief Technology Officer, Verisure

“The future of home security is devices that understand, not just detect, with privacy at the heart of the design. Synaptics' Astra portfolio of processors lets us run our own vision, voice, and audio AI models on the device itself, with the low-power capabilities our products demand. Combined with our professional monitoring teams, this helps provide faster, more responsive intervention and protection for the customers we serve, delivering a truly AI-enhanced human service. We value Synaptics as a technology partner in making that possible.”

Lerdah Wang, CEO, Jorjin Technologies

“Next-generation AR wearables, including industrial smart glasses, demand real-time perception, contextual understanding, and seamless user interaction at the Edge. By leveraging the integrated vision and audio architecture, extensible DRAM support, and high-efficiency TorqTM NPU of the Synaptics Astra® SR200 Series, we can execute complex scene understanding, low-latency overlay rendering, and continuous voice processing on a single, highly integrated SoC. As the CEO at Jorjin, I see a transformative opportunity to merge Synaptics' industry-changing SR200 platform with Jorjin's cutting-edge AI solutions to accelerate the commercialization of the next-generation products.”

Enco Liew, VP, Value Line Business Center, Accton Technology Corporation

“Synaptics has been a valued engineering partner as we explore the Astra® processor family, bringing strong expertise in both AI software and hardware capabilities. The Astra SR200 Series introduces an exciting approach to MCU design, with potential applications in AI-driven automation, intelligent edge devices, and industrial IoT. We look forward to exploring how this technology could enable new possibilities across our future product portfolio.”

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA ) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra® AI-Native embedded compute, wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We're making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, or visit .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include references to the capabilities, benefits, and market potential of the Astra SR200 Series, statements regarding AI market trends and device adoption, and expectations regarding customer deployments and product commercialization. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including: technology development challenges and delays; actual product performance characteristics; competitive product introductions; manufacturing and supply chain constraints; customer and partner relationships; regulatory changes; adoption rates and demand for edge AI platforms, and macroeconomic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. For more information on risks, please refer to Synaptics' most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings with the SEC. Synaptics disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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