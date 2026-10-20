ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI) Completes Acquisition And Moves Into Coordinated, Proactive Care Space With Developing Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via AINewsWire - ECGI Holdings Inc(OTC: ECGI) today announces its placement in an editorial published by AINewsWire ("AINW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication,“The Future of Healthcare: AI-Powered, Coordinated and Proactive Care,” please visit:

American healthcare is moving from treating illness after it strikes to preventing it before it starts. U.S. health spending reached $5.3 trillion in 2024, and Medicare Advantage now covers 35.2 million people, or 55% of eligible beneficiaries. KFF projects Medicare Advantage payments of $574 billion in 2026, giving health plans a powerful reason to keep members healthy.

That shift is opening the door for a new kind of player. ECGI Holdings Inc. has completed its acquisition of Avanta Group, a developing platform that spans a Medicare Advantage health plan, management services and AI-enabled health technology. The acquisition gives ECGI a direct path into coordinated, proactive care just as the industry is searching for better ways to deliver it.

About ECGI Holdings Inc.

ECGI Holdings is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. Its portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors including artificial intelligence and fintech.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ECGI are available in the company's newsroom at

For more information, visit ECGI Holdings.

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