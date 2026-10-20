Flex Expands Beyond Rent To Build The Payment Layer For Life's Financial Obligations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customers can now see, split and pay their broadband, car, insurance, mortgage or rent, and utility payments in one app

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexible Finance, Inc. (“Flex”, the financial technology company building the payment layer for life's financial obligations, today announced a major expansion of its platform beyond rent. Available immediately, customers can use Flex to manage broadband, car, insurance, mortgage, and utility payments. The expansion builds on a platform that now handles more than $2 billion in payments per month, has served more than 3.5 million customers, and has processed over $45 billion in payments to date.

Housing and transportation alone-including rent or mortgage, utilities, car payments and insurance-account for roughly half of U.S. consumer spending, or more than $5.3 trillion annually. These payments move through thousands of disconnected apps and websites, each with their own due dates and terms that are often not aligned with paydays, creating a cash-flow challenge no one has solved yet.

“A decade of fintech innovation has transformed almost every part of money management, but it has largely ignored the bills that take up the largest share of household budgets, leaving them fragmented and difficult to manage,” said Shragie Lichtenstein, CEO of Flex.“Rent is where we started, but our vision was always bigger: to build the payment layer for life's financial obligations and put households back in control of their cash flow."

Today, Flex helps customers avoid more than $39 million in late fees each month and has helped them avoid more than $780 million in total to date. The company applies the same customer-first principles to every bill: transparent pricing, no late fees or penalties charged by Flex, and balances that don't revolve or compound-plus rent reporting is included to help users build credit history. Before committing, customers see a personalized total based on the bills they choose to pay or split. Pricing includes a $5.99 monthly membership fee and a 0.5% processing fee on all bills paid through Flex. Customers who split a payment also pay a fee of up to 3% of the amount Flex advances.

The model also creates a more reliable payment relationship between households and billers. By helping billers receive payment in full and on time, Flex can help improve payment performance, reduce the operational burden of collections, and strengthen customer relationships.

Flex's growth is backed by more than $1.5 billion in committed secured borrowing capacity. If approved, Flex's bank charter application would allow the company to issue its credit products directly and expand access to its payment solutions through a regulated, FDIC-insured institution.

Consumers can take back control of their cashflow today by downloading the Flex app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Learn more at getflex.co.

About Flex

Flex is a financial technology company on a mission to put people back in control of their cash flow. The company is building the payment layer for life's financial obligations, helping households see, split and pay rent, mortgage, and other financial obligations in one app. To date, Flex has served more than 3.5 million customers, processed over $45 billion in payments, and earned an average 4.8-star rating across nearly half a million reviews. Flex provides financial technology services and does not operate as a bank. All loans, lines of credit, banking services, loan disbursements, and payment transmissions are provided by Lead Bank or Column N.A., Members FDIC. Learn more at getflex.co.

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Mark Olson

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