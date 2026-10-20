Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market To Reach USD 28.68 Bn By 2031 As Liquid Biopsy Advances Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Circulating Tumor Cells Market to register a CAGR of 14.31% during 2026–2031, with North America leading the global market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the circulating tumor cells market size is estimated at USD 14.69 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 28.68 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 14.31% during the forecast period (2026–2031). The market is benefiting from the rising prevalence of cancer, growing demand for precision medicine, and technological improvements in tumor cell isolation and detection. Advances in microfluidic platforms, single-cell analysis, and artificial intelligence-enabled imaging are also supporting the development of liquid biopsy technologies for cancer research, treatment monitoring, and biomarker discovery. These developments are expanding opportunities for diagnostic technology providers, research laboratories, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies.Circulating Tumor Cells Market Key Growth FactorsRising Cancer Burden Strengthens Demand for Tumor Cell AnalysisThe increasing prevalence of cancer is supporting demand for technologies that help researchers investigate tumor progression, metastasis, and treatment response. Circulating tumor cells are cancer cells that detach from primary or metastatic tumors and enter the bloodstream. Their isolation and characterization can provide insights into tumor biology and disease progression. As oncology research increasingly focuses on understanding tumor heterogeneity and identifying potential treatment resistance, circulating tumor cell analysis is gaining attention as a complementary tool alongside conventional tissue biopsies and other liquid biopsy approaches.Advances in Liquid Biopsy Technologies Improve CTC DetectionTechnological improvements in cell enrichment, microfluidic separation, immunomagnetic isolation, and imaging-based detection are expanding the capabilities of circulating tumor cell analysis. These approaches aim to isolate rare tumor cells from blood samples while preserving their characteristics for downstream examination. Advances in molecular analysis and single-cell sequencing are also enabling researchers to study genetic and protein-level differences between tumor cells. These developments are creating opportunities for technology providers to improve testing workflows and support more detailed cancer research.Growing Precision Oncology Research Expands Market OpportunitiesThe shift toward personalized cancer treatment is increasing interest in biomarkers that can help researchers understand disease characteristics and treatment response. Circulating tumor cell analysis is being investigated for applications such as prognostic assessment, therapy monitoring, minimal residual disease research, and drug development. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are also exploring CTC-based approaches in clinical research and biomarker discovery. Continued collaboration between diagnostic technology providers, research institutions, and drug developers is supporting the development of more specialized analysis platforms and services.“As oncology research increasingly focuses on individualized treatment and more detailed tumor profiling, decision-makers benefit from research grounded in transparent sourcing, consistent validation, and balanced market assessment. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured methodology to evaluate market developments, competitive activity, and factors influencing future demand,” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.Circulating Tumor Cells Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsAugust 2026 – Researchers published a deep-learning framework for longitudinal phenotyping of circulating tumor cells. The study explored automated analysis of fluorescence microscopy data to support more scalable and consistent CTC characterization, addressing limitations associated with manual identification.March 2026 – Researchers evaluated circulating tumor cell enumeration and machine-learning biomarkers for breast cancer detection. Published in BMC Cancer on March 3, the study examined a CTC-based assay using cell characteristics and machine-learning analysis to assess its potential as a complementary approach to breast cancer detection.Circulating Tumor Cells Market Segmentation InsightsBy TechnologyCTC Enrichment MethodsPositive EnrichmentNegative EnrichmentSize-Based IsolationDensity-Based SeparationImmunomagnetic SeparationMicrofluidic Chip-BasedOther Enrichment MethodsCTC Detection MethodsImmunocytochemical TechnologyMolecular (RNA)-Based TechnologyImaging-Based TechnologyPCR-Based TechnologySERS-Based TechnologyOther Detection MethodsCTC Analysis/CharacterizationSingle-Cell SequencingProtein Expression AnalysisEpigenetic ProfilingBy ProductKits and ReagentsInstruments and DevicesBlood Collection TubesSoftware and ServicesBy SpecimenBloodBone MarrowOther Body FluidsBy ApplicationClinicalEarly Cancer ScreeningPrognostic and Predictive BiomarkersTherapy Monitoring and Minimal Residual DiseaseResearchDrug Development and Companion DiagnosticsCancer Stem Cell and EMT StudiesOther ApplicationsBy End UserHospitals and ClinicsDiagnostic LaboratoriesResearch and Academic InstitutesBiopharmaceutical CompaniesBy GeographyNorth AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomFranceItalySpainRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaAustraliaRest of Asia-PacificMiddle East and AfricaGCCSouth AfricaRest of Middle East and AfricaSouth AmericaBrazilArgentinaRest of South AmericaCirculating Tumor Cells Market Regional InsightsNorth America represents the largest regional market, accounting for 43.92% of global revenue in 2025. The region benefits from established oncology research infrastructure, advanced diagnostic capabilities, and investment in precision medicine. The presence of specialized technology providers, research institutions, and biopharmaceutical companies also supports the development and evaluation of circulating tumor cell analysis platforms.Europe represents an established market supported by oncology research networks, diagnostic technology development, and collaboration between academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies. Research into liquid biopsy applications and the growing focus on personalized cancer care are supporting interest in methods for isolating and characterizing circulating tumor cells.Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 15.82% during 2026–2031. Growth is supported by rising cancer incidence, expanding diagnostic infrastructure, increasing research investment, and growing interest in precision oncology. Investments in microfluidic technologies and advanced laboratory capabilities across China, Japan, India, and other regional markets are creating further opportunities for market participants.The Middle East and Africa and South America offer emerging opportunities as healthcare systems expand oncology services and research capabilities. Wider access to specialized cancer diagnostics and partnerships with international technology providers could support adoption over the forecast period.The Circulating Tumor Cells Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese:French:German:Spanish:Portuguese:Circulating Tumor Cells Market Competitive LandscapeThe circulating tumor cells market features established diagnostic technology providers and specialized companies competing across cell enrichment, detection, characterization, and analytical services. Menarini Silicon Biosystems, QIAGEN, Bio-Techne, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and ANGLE plc are among the participants in the market. Competition is influenced by cell capture performance, analytical sensitivity, workflow efficiency, downstream molecular analysis capabilities, and the ability to support research and clinical applications. Partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and research institutions also play a role in expanding technology validation and adoption.Circulating Tumor Cells Market Key CompaniesACROBiosystemsAdvanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.ANGLE plcBiolidics LimitedBio-TechneBioViewCell Microsystems (Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.)CellCartaCreatv MicroTech, Inc.Exact Sciences CorporationLungLife AI, Inc.Menarini Silicon BiosystemsMiltenyi BiotecNeoGenomics LaboratoriesOncocyte CorporationDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Circulating Tumor Cells Market:Explore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligenceMagnetic Beads MarketThe Magnetic Beads Market is expected to grow from USD 2.85 billion in 2026 to USD 4.30 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.58%, supported by increasing demand for molecular diagnostics, expanding applications in protein purification and nucleic acid extraction, and growing adoption of magnetic bead-based separation technologies in biotechnology research.Exosomes MarketThe Exosomes Market is projected to expand from USD 0.89 billion in 2026 to USD 2.78 billion by 2031, at a 25.55% CAGR, driven by rising interest in exosome-based therapeutics, growing applications in liquid biopsy and disease diagnostics, and advancements in regenerative medicine and drug delivery.SNP Genotyping MarketThe SNP Genotyping Market is expected to grow from USD 8.57 billion in 2026 to USD 10.19 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.52%, supported by expanding genomic research, increasing use of genetic variation analysis in personalized medicine, and growing applications in agricultural breeding and disease-risk assessment.About Mordor IntelligenceMordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics. Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Workhonoree.

Jignesh Thakkar

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

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Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market to Reach USD 28.68 Bn by 2031 as Liquid Biopsy Advances | Mordor Intelligence News Provided By MI Intelligence INC October 20, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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