Prophet Security Takes Top Honors For Next Gen AI SOC In Cyber Defense Magazine's Top Infosec Innovator Awards

Prophet recognized among 2026 winners in the 14th Annual InfoSec Awards at CyberDefenseCon 2026

PALO ALTO, CA., CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- and ORLANDO, FL (CYBERDEFENSEWIRE) – Prophet Security, the pioneer in agentic AI for security operations, today announced it has been named the winner of the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for Next Gen AI SOC by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

“We're thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners in the 14th year of Cyber Defense Awards, during CyberDefenseCon 2026. We're honored to be recognized among the leaders tackling some of the biggest challenges in security today, and we thank the judges, leading infosec experts from around the globe, for their efforts,” said Kamal Shah, CEO and co-founder of Prophet Security.

“Attackers are using AI to move faster than ever, and defenders need partners who can innovate just as quickly. In the past year alone, we've grown Prophet into a full agentic AI SOC platform that investigates every alert with the depth of a senior analyst, hunts for threats that never trigger an alert, and continuously improves detections. Our customers see the results every day: their teams stay ahead of AI-enabled adversaries,” Shah added.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Prophet Security is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2026 is found here:

About Prophet Security

Prophet Security's mission is to be a force multiplier for security teams by delivering a comprehensive agentic AI SOC platform that automates manual processes across security operations, from alert triage, investigation, and incident response to threat hunting and detection engineering. Prophet AI reduces mean time to investigate and mean time to respond while delivering a 10x increase in team productivity. The platform also reduces risk by finding and closing the gaps in detection coverage that let attackers operate undetected. Prophet Security's investors include Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, Amex Ventures, and Citi Ventures. Learn more at .

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 14th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2026, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures, Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of DataTribe, Ira Winkler from CruiseCon, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2026 is found here: and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2026: and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2026, here: .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSAC, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

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