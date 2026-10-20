Xalient-Stackbob.Ai Partnership Extends IGA To Apps Lacking Connectors Or Apis

StackBob and Xalient partner to extend identity governance to every application, including those lacking connectors or APIs.

Building on momentum from SailPoint Navigate, Xalient adds StackBob to its identity services, bringing disconnected apps into IGA in as little as 48 hours.

- Nick Hunt, co-founder and CEO of StackBobDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- StackBob, the Identity Connectivity Layer for enterprise identity governance, and Xalient, a global specialist in identity-driven security and secure networking, today announced a strategic partnership that brings StackBob's identity connectors offering into Xalient's identity professional and managed services. New and existing Xalient customers can add StackBob to their service to bring the applications their Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platform currently can't reach under governance faster, without custom connectors or re-architecting.CISOs and IAM leaders are asking their programs for three things: onboard applications faster, cover more of the estate, and do both at a cost model they can predict. The connector model makes all three hard. In most IGA programs, applications that lack SCIM, APIs or an available connector are either scoped for custom development or managed by ticket and spreadsheet, and that long tail is often where orphaned accounts and failed access reviews turn up. The limit comes from the connector model itself: it bounds what any IGA platform or integrator can deliver.Xalient helps address that limit through the services its customers already buy:1. Xalient Professional Services. Xalient builds application onboarding with StackBob into IGA implementation and migration scope. Applications that would have waited for connector development are delivered inside the same program and can carry into managed services at handoff without being rebuilt.2. Xalient Managed Services. Managed Identity customers can add StackBob to their service, so onboarding a new application becomes a routine run-state task instead of a change order or a connector development project. Xalient operates every managed customer from a single partner console, and each customer keeps its own isolated workspace.3. StackBob Identity Connectors. Available through Xalient, StackBob extends the customer's IGA platform to applications that lack standard connectors or APIs. For each one, StackBob's proprietary multi-model AI pipeline builds a deterministic automation. AI is applied at build time, not at runtime, so every execution is consistent and incurs no ongoing inference cost. Each automation is also verified by human QA before going live. The result is robust bi-directional connectors that handle provisioning and deprovisioning, including entitlements and groups. Applications are onboarded with the StackBob App Recorder and can go live in as little as 48 hours. Pricing is predictable by design, with flat-rate application bundles or an Unlimited subscription that covers every application.StackBob extends the customer's existing IGA platform rather than replacing it. It generates a SCIM endpoint for each application, so the platform can govern it like any other native SCIM-enabled app. Supported platforms include those Xalient already delivers, such as SailPoint Human Fabric (Identity Security Cloud), where StackBob is a SailPoint Technology Alliance Partner with a certified integration. Xalient customers can choose flat-rate application bundles or an Unlimited subscription, licensed per identity, that covers every application."Xalient is one of the market's leading identity professional and managed services firms, and its teams know what it takes to deliver outcomes on SailPoint Human Fabric, not just deployments," said Nick Hunt, co-founder and CEO of StackBob. " The next step for these programs is continuous identity governance: every application and every identity governed in real time, not reviewed once a quarter. That only works if the applications are actually connected. Adding StackBob to Xalient's services closes that gap, so customers can extend continuous governance across their full application estate in days, at a predictable cost.""Identity Governance works best when organizations can bring their full application estate into scope. For many businesses, applications that don't have the connectors or APIs needed to integrate with traditional IGA platforms can be a real challenge. Our partnership with StackBob gives customers another way to address that gap, helping them extend governance across more of their applications while continuing to get the most from their existing identity investments," said David (DJ) Morimanno, Field CTO at Xalient.Availability:StackBob is available now as an add-on to Xalient Professional and Managed Services engagements for new and existing customers. To learn more or request a joint assessment of application coverage:Contact Xalient:Contact StackBob:Learn more: Set up SCIM provisioning from SailPoint to a Disconnected AppAbout StackBobStackBob is the Identity Connectivity Layer that completes the enterprise IAM stack, connecting applications that lack SCIM, APIs or connectors to reduce manual provisioning and compliance risk. Its No-Code Autonomous Provisioning (NCAPTM) technology uses AI to build deterministic automations that go live in as little as 48 hours. StackBob works alongside existing IGA and identity provider platforms, including SailPoint, Microsoft Entra ID and Okta, with no replacement, migration or re-architecture. StackBob is a SailPoint Technology Alliance Partner with a certified integration. Learn more at .About XalientXalient helps organizations safeguard their most valuable assets: employees, applications, and data. The company provides expert advisory and managed services across identity, cybersecurity, and networking, helping organizations become more secure, resilient, adaptable, and responsive to change. With a deep understanding of the interdependencies between identity, security, and networking, Xalient helps organizations protect their people, applications, and data while improving business outcomes. Learn more at .

Nick Hunt

StackBob

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