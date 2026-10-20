New Book 'In A Rush To Go Nowhere: Finding Savasana' Examines Yoga Beyond The Physical Practice

In a Rush to Go Nowhere: Finding Savasana

New Hampshire author Tony Tenaglier explores yoga, neuroscience and stillness alongside local and virtual events for his Oct. 20 book release.

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New Hampshire author and yoga teacher Tony Tenaglier will release *In a Rush to Go Nowhere: Finding Savasana* on Oct. 20, 2026. The book examines the growing emphasis on yoga as physical exercise and considers what may be lost when the practice becomes focused primarily on poses, sequencing and performance.Drawing from traditional yoga philosophy, contemporary neuroscience and his experience as a yoga practitioner and teacher, Tenaglier explores the role of stillness within yoga and the challenge of carrying the practice beyond the mat. The book considers subjects including the eight limbs of yoga, the Yoga Sutras, breath, meditation, Savasana, music and technology in modern yoga classes, and the relationship between attention and the nervous system.The central question of the book is not whether practitioners can improve their physical yoga practice, but whether what they practice changes how they respond to everyday life.“Yoga is a practice, not a performance,” Tenaglier said.“The question is what happens when we leave the mat. Can we find the same stillness when life becomes uncomfortable, distracting or rushed?”The Oct. 20 publication will be accompanied by several events in New Hampshire and online.On **Tuesday, Oct. 20**, Tenaglier will hold a book-signing event at **New Hampshire Power Yoga, 704 Milford Road #1, Merrimack, New Hampshire**, from **7 to 8 p.m.** Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the author and obtain signed copies of the book.A second signing is scheduled for **Wednesday, Oct. 21**, from **7 to 8 p.m.** at **Sanctuary Yoga & Wellness, 190 R Water St., Exeter, New Hampshire**.On **Thursday, Oct. 22**, Tenaglier will host a **free virtual book launch presentation and Q&A from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Eastern Time** on the Yoga Is a Practice, Not a Performance YouTube channel. The online event will discuss themes from the book and provide an opportunity for participants to ask questions.The release week will also include a **special episode of the *Yoga Is a Practice, Not a Performance* podcast on Monday, Oct. 19**, hosted by Tenaglier and Emily.*In a Rush to Go Nowhere: Finding Savasana* is intended for yoga students, teachers and readers interested in examining yoga as a broader practice rather than solely a physical discipline.About Tony TenaglierTony Tenaglier is an author, 500-hour registered yoga teacher, podcast host and writer whose work examines the intersection of human performance, psychology and personal practice. He holds a bachelor's degree in materials science engineering and a master's degree in psychology and is pursuing doctoral studies in industrial-organizational psychology. He hosts the podcasts *Yoga Is a Practice, Not a Performance* and *Work Sucks, But I Like It* and writes the“Quality Counts” column for *Thermal Processing* magazine. *In a Rush to Go Nowhere: Finding Savasana* is his third book.

Tony Tenaglier

Work Sucks, But I Like It LLC

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New Book 'In a Rush to Go Nowhere: Finding Savasana' Examines Yoga Beyond the Physical Practice News Provided By Work Sucks, But I Like It LLC October 20, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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