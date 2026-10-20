Advasolutions Automates Logistics Center Of Drugstore Chain Hebe In Poland

66 advaShuttles & around 20k tote storage locations at 10m height: advasolutions' first facility outside Germany will be built in live operation by early 2028.

MUNICH, GERMANY, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Polish drugstore chain Hebe is advancing the modernization of its intralogistics and has chosen technology from advasolutions. As part of this newly secured major project, the Bavarian provider of modular warehouse automation will implement a tote-based storage system in the retailer's existing building (brownfield project). Implementation will take place in phases during ongoing operations, with go-live scheduled for early 2028.Efficient omnichannel logistics for store network and online expansionHebe is part of the international retail group Jerónimo Martins and operates more than 400 drugstores in Poland as well as stores in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, alongside a rapidly growing e-commerce business. With a consistent omnichannel focus – from store replenishment to e-commerce fulfillment – demands on logistics are rising: High product diversity, growing order volumes, and short delivery times require processes that can scale without complete redesigns. To support this long-term growth, the company is modernizing its existing warehouse capacities.Modular shuttle technology in an existing facilityadvasolutions' technology stands out for its ability to maximize available storage space and room height. Designed specifically for Hebe, the tote system spans ten aisles with 13 levels reaching a height of around ten meters, offering space for approximately 20,000 standard totes (600 × 400 mm). Fully automated transport within the racking system is handled by 66 autonomous advaShuttles. To ensure consistently high system availability during multi-shift operations, the system is equipped with both an automatic and a manual battery swapping station for the shuttles.A special feature of the system layout is the integration of flow-racks positioned directly beneath the main storage area. In the future, Hebe will handle fast-moving items via these dedicated zones. The replenishment (refill) of these flow-racks is fully automated and handled directly by the advaShuttles, eliminating time-consuming manual replenishment trips in the warehouse. Employees at the picking stations can thus access fast-moving items without interruption. The solution is complemented by ergonomic goods-to-person workstations for accurate order processing. Integrated conveyor technology also includes a reject lane (NIO lane) to automatically divert totes with detected discrepancies – such as unreadable barcodes or overfills – from the main material flow. For an end-to-end data and process chain with real-time transparency, the entire system is seamlessly connected to Hebe's SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) system.Flexible integration into existing building structuresRetrofit and brownfield projects present unique challenges in intralogistics, as the automation system must adapt to the structural parameters of an existing building. Thanks to the modular architecture of advasolutions' technology, the racking and shuttle infrastructure can be integrated precisely into the existing warehouse layout without requiring major structural alterations or a new build.“In warehouse automation projects, the design of processes and technology must balance automated and manual steps. Only then can we optimize the project's OPEX and CAPEX and align it with the overall business strategy. We have reached the performance we needed, with a very good payback period. In our case, we are not building a new central warehouse, but retrofitting our existing one. This resulted in two key conditions: The system had to fit into an existing building where we cannot alter the structure, and it had to be installed without interrupting our outbound shipments. Both factors were decisive in our choice,” explains Marcin Dopierala, Supply Chain & Logistics Director at Hebe.“Especially in the highly competitive drugstore and retail sector, rising order volumes and a broad product range demand flexible storage systems that grow dynamically with the business,” says Dr. Marcus Englert, CEO of advasolutions SE.“Hebe's decision shows that our scalable end-to-end solution delivers exactly the flexibility and performance required by modern retail logisticians today – particularly in demanding brownfield projects within live operating environments.”With this project, advasolutions continues its journey from an innovative technology developer to an established, international solution provider for intralogistics.Images available for download here:Further information:About advasolutionsadvasolutions SE (formerly advastore SE), headquartered in Traunstein, Germany, is a German provider of self-developed, modular automation solutions for intralogistics. With innovative technologies such as the advaShuttle warehouse robot, the scalable advaRack racking system, and the flexible advaShelf, the company enables customizable, optimized, highly precise, and error-minimized warehouse automation. By integrating 5G communication, digital twin technology, and real-time tracking, advasolutions increases the efficiency of fulfillment and logistics processes, providing companies with a future-proof solution to meet dynamic market demands. advasolutions' vision is to revolutionize warehouse automation through modular, data-driven systems – delivering higher productivity, lower operational costs, and maximum agility.About HebeHebe is a drugstore chain belonging to the Portuguese retail group Jerónimo Martins and is operated by Jerónimo Martins Drogerie i Farmacja Sp. z o.o. The first Hebe drugstore opened in Warsaw in 2011. As of the end of June 2026, the company operated 412 stores in Poland, alongside locations in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as well as the hebe online shop and the Hebe app. Hebe also operates a curated marketplace under the Hebe Partner Program (HPP), integrated with its own assortment. The product range includes personal care, color cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and natural cosmetics, featuring both private labels and exclusive brands. In 2025, Hebe generated revenues of EUR 626 million. Around 40 new store openings and the further expansion of online operations are planned for 2026.Agency Contact:Off The Beaten Track Communications GmbHTheresa van den Berg | Michaela GramollaGoethestraße 6680336 Munich...

Henrike Erb

advasolutions

+49 160 6166612

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advasolutions automates logistics center of drugstore chain Hebe in Poland News Provided By Off The Beaten Track Communications GmbH October 20, 2026, 12:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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