Royal Bahrain Concours announces Bapco Energies as Official Energy Partner for 2026

Royal Bahrain Concours announces Bapco Energies as Official Energy Partner for 2026

Royal Bahrain Concours announces Bapco Energies as Official Energy Partner for 2026

The Royal Bahrain Concours is pleased to announce that Bapco Energies has joined the 2026 event as the Official Energy Partner.

- James Brooks-Ward, Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours

RIFFA, BAHRAIN, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Royal Bahrain Concours is pleased to announce that Bapco Energies has joined the 2026 event as the Official Energy Partner.

Returning to the Royal Golf Club, Riffa, from Friday 6 to Saturday 7 November 2026, and held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Royal Bahrain Concours has rapidly established itself as the GCC's premier Concours d'Elegance, bringing together exceptional collector cars, leading regional car clubs, international guests and the very best of Bahrain's luxury hospitality.

The event is organised by Thorough Events W.L.L. in partnership with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), whose support underscores Bahrain's continued commitment to positioning the Kingdom as a premier destination for world-class automotive and lifestyle events.

Bapco Energies' participation reflects its support for initiatives that enhance the Kingdom of Bahrain's international profile. As the Kingdom's integrated energy company, Bapco Energies brings a strong focus on performance, making the Royal Bahrain Concours a natural fit.

Following the considerable success of last year's inaugural event, and a significant increase in demand for this year's edition, the 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours will return with an enhanced two-day format, designed to deliver an even richer experience for collectors, partners and visitors.

Set against the elegant backdrop of the Royal Golf Club, the 2026 event will once again celebrate exceptional collection of automobiles.

James Brooks-Ward, Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours, commented:“We are delighted to welcome Bapco Energies as an Official Partner for the 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours. As one of Bahrain's leading national organisations, Bapco Energies brings a strong performance-driven approach that aligns naturally with the values of the Concours.

“Following the success of our inaugural edition, excitement is already building for what promises to be another exceptional event at the Royal Golf Club this November. Partnerships of this calibre play a key role in supporting the continued growth of the Royal Bahrain Concours and reinforcing Bahrain's position on the international concours stage.”

Mark Thomas, Group Chief Executive Officer of Bapco Energies, added:“We are pleased to join the Royal Bahrain Concours as an Official Partner for 2026. There is a natural connection between Bapco Energies' focus on performance and an occasion that brings together some of the world's finest automobiles.

Our participation also supports the continued growth of an international event here in Bahrain. We look forward to being a part of the Royal Bahrain Concours when it returns to the Royal Gold Club this November."

Tickets for the 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours are now live and available via royalconcours. Further details regarding the 2026 programme and participating vehicles will be announced in due course.



Ben Lewis

Influence Associates Ltd

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