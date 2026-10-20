Yellow Jacket Equipment Puts A Nine-Machine Compact Lineup To Work For Contractors, Farms And Homeowners

Yellow Jacket YJ450

Yellow Jacket YJ3000

Yellow Jacket YJ2000

Yellow Jacket YJ1200

Yellow Jacket YJ1000

Mini skid steers from 25 to 75 HP and mini excavators from 1.8 to 4.4 tons on Kubota and Yanmar diesel power, sold factory-direct or through dealers

BARBERTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yellow Jacket Equipment, a Barberton, Ohio builder of compact equipment, is highlighting its full lineup of nine machines: five mini skid steers and four mini excavators. Every machine runs a name-brand Kubota or Yanmar diesel engine and uses an industry-standard universal quick-attach plate. Buyers can purchase factory-direct from Barberton or through a Yellow Jacket dealer, with the same machine and support either way.

Yellow Jacket's brand is built on a simple promise: big-brand capability without the big-brand price. The company designs its compact machines for the work compact equipment actually does - tight access, dirty conditions and long days.

The biggest worry with a value-priced machine is rarely the steel. It is an unfamiliar engine with no parts network behind it. Yellow Jacket removes that risk by building every machine around Kubota and Yanmar diesels, engines already running across the trades with parts and service available at thousands of locations nationwide. When a filter or injector needs replacing, owners make a trip to a local service center instead of waiting on an overseas shipment.

The company also publishes full specifications for every model, including tipping load and the rating basis behind each mini skid steer capacity figure, so buyers can compare machines on equal terms.

Mini skid steers: 25 to 75 HP

Yellow Jacket's five stand-on mini skid steers scale from residential access work to full-size-class lifting:

. YJ1000 - the compact access machine, with a 25 HP Kubota diesel and a 908 lb rated operating capacity.

. YJ1100 - built for uptime and the long haul on a 25 HP Kubota D1105 diesel and rubber track undercarriage.

. YJ1200 - 9-inch wide tracks for maximum flotation and stability on soft ground, powered by a 25 HP Kubota D1703 diesel.

. YJ2000 - the step into commercial-grade performance, with a 50 HP Yanmar 4TNV86CT diesel, 2,000 lb rated operating capacity and a front bucket included.

. YJ3000 - the flagship, with a 75 HP Kubota V2607 Tier 4 diesel, 3,000 lb rated operating capacity, 8,571 lb tipping load, 25.8 gal/min high-flow auxiliary hydraulics, 11.8-inch tracks and a 2-level quick-attach plate.

Mini excavators: 1.8 to 4.4 tons

Four mini excavators cover trenching, footings, utility work and demolition:

. YJ18 - a 1.8-ton open-canopy machine just 43.3 inches wide, narrow enough for backyard gates, with 6 ft 3 in of dig depth.

. YJ27 - the general-purpose middle of the range, a 2.7-ton machine on a 25 HP Kubota diesel with 8 ft 6 in of dig depth.

. YJ33 - a 3.3-ton machine with an enclosed cab for year-round work.

. YJ44 - the top of the excavator range, a 4.4-ton enclosed-cab Kubota diesel machine reaching 10 feet of dig depth and 196.9 inches of reach at ground level.

Every machine in the lineup uses an industry-standard universal quick-attach plate. Most universal mini skid steer attachments fit a Yellow Jacket, and Yellow Jacket attachments - from buckets to breakers - fit comparable machines, so a contractor's existing attachments generally carry over.

With one compact lineup, Yellow Jacket serves landscaping, hardscaping, tree care, construction, farm and agriculture, and snow removal crews. The YJ1000 and YJ18 are sized for homeowners and residential access jobs. The YJ1100 through YJ3000 skid steers and the YJ27, YJ33 and YJ44 excavators are commercial machines built for contractors who need more hydraulic and lifting capability without stepping up to full-size equipment.

Customers can buy factory-direct from Yellow Jacket in Barberton or through a dealer carrying the line. Machines ship nationwide and arrive inspected and ready to run, and local pickup is available for buyers who want to see a machine first. Stocked parts ship the same day they are ordered, and the Yellow Jacket team handles parts, owner's manuals, shipping, delivery and financing directly.

Yellow Jacket is also expanding its dealer network and is inviting equipment dealers interested in a compact line to discuss pricing, territory and marketing support through its dealer program.

Pricing on every model is available on request at yjequipment.

About Yellow Jacket Equipment

Yellow Jacket Equipment builds mini skid steers and mini excavators for contractors, farms and homeowners. Its nine-machine lineup runs on Kubota and Yanmar diesel engines and uses industry-standard universal quick-attach plates. Based at 50 31st St SW in Barberton, Ohio, the company sells factory-direct and through dealers, with nationwide shipping and in-house parts and support. Learn more at .

Adam Nichols

Yellow Jacket Equipment

+1 330-825-2307

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