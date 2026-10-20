MALA Technology Advisors Announces Partnership With Eminence Grey To Expand Sovereign AI Infrastructure Advisory

- Eric Anderson, President and Founder of MALA Technology AdvisorsMANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MALA Technology Advisors, LLC, an independent technology advisory firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Eminence Grey to help organizations evaluate and advance sovereign AI infrastructure initiatives.The partnership brings together MALA's vendor-neutral advisory approach with Eminence Grey's sovereign AI infrastructure capabilities, supporting organizations that need to deploy, govern, and scale AI workloads while maintaining greater control over sensitive data, security, performance, and operational requirements.As enterprises accelerate their use of generative AI, agentic AI, and advanced analytics, many are seeking practical alternatives to public-cloud-only architectures-particularly in highly regulated, security-sensitive, research-intensive, and mission-critical environments. Through the partnership, MALA Technology Advisors will work with clients to assess requirements, identify infrastructure and governance considerations, evaluate qualified solutions, and support the path from strategy through implementation.“Sovereign AI is quickly becoming a board-level and operational conversation for organizations that cannot compromise on data control, security, or resilience,” said Eric Anderson, President and Founder of MALA Technology Advisors.“Our partnership with Eminence Grey gives our clients another strong option to consider as they evaluate how to bring AI capabilities closer to their data, their compliance requirements, and their long-term business objectives.”The joint approach is intended to support organizations across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, government and defense-adjacent operations, research environments, and other regulated sectors. Potential use cases include private AI environments, secure data platforms, AI-ready infrastructure modernization, governance-focused AI deployments, and hybrid infrastructure strategies.“MALA Technology Advisors understands how to guide organizations through complex technology decisions with an advisory-first mindset,” said Bill Bentley, Chief Revenue Officer at Eminence Grey.“We are excited to work together to help clients explore sovereign AI infrastructure in a way that is practical, secure, and aligned with their unique business needs and operating environment.”MALA Technology Advisors operates on a vendor-sponsored compensation model. Clients do not pay MALA directly for its advisory services; MALA is compensated by participating technology providers when a client elects to move forward with a solution. This model allows clients to access independent guidance, provider evaluation, negotiation support, and implementation oversight without adding consulting fees to their technology initiatives.For more information, visit or contact Eric Anderson at....About MALA Technology AdvisorsMALA Technology Advisors, LLC is an independent, vendor-neutral, vendor-sponsored technology advisory firm that helps organizations assess, evaluate, procure, and implement solutions across cybersecurity, cloud, AI, communications, connectivity, infrastructure, governance, and cost optimization. MALA serves as a trusted advisor throughout the technology decision-making process, from discovery and provider evaluation through negotiation, contracting, and implementation oversight.

Eric Anderson

MALA Technology Advisors

+1 603-802-2469

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MALA Technology Advisors Announces Partnership with Eminence Grey to Expand Sovereign AI Infrastructure Advisory News Provided By MALA Technology Advisors October 20, 2026, 12:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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