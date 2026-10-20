Demon Wolf Of Chicago Pits An Unknowing Nephilim Against Forces Threatening Reality

Demon Wolf of Chicago by C.A Bridges

C.A Bridges bring angelic inheritance, supernatural hunters and a guardian's transformation to a Chicago-centered battle against Lucifer's agents.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An attack by a Demon Wolf turns the husband of a Chicago ER nurse toward a supernatural destiny in Demon Wolf of Chicago by C.A Bridges, Candi McLin and BJ Bradford. Caleb West begins as an ordinary man, unaware that he carries angelic blood and a hidden Nephilim fate. His transformation into a guardian anchors a story that connects one person's concealed inheritance to a growing war between good and evil.

Guided by Azrael, Caleb becomes allied with hunters and supernatural teams in the fight against Lucifer's agents. Those alliances place his transformation within a broader effort to confront the forces moving against Chicago. He is not the only participant in this

hidden conflict: the novel brings together a guide, organized supernatural allies and hunters as the city experiences increasingly dangerous incursions. Caleb's new role emerges amid that escalating struggle rather than apart from it.

The danger reaches beyond the immediate consequences of the Demon Wolf attack. As Chicago descends into chaos, the incursions ultimately threaten the stability of reality itself. That widening scale gives the novel two connected stakes: the transformation of a man who did not know his own supernatural nature, and a conflict whose consequences cannot be contained within the city. The guardian premise links Caleb's personal fate to the larger confrontation with demonic forces.

The authors cite reading John Conroe and J.R. Rice as inspiration, pointing specifically to stories in which the good characters still find a way to win. That preference supplies a clear creative touchstone for Demon Wolf of Chicago: a hero confronting seemingly insurmountable obstacles in a battle between good and evil. It also distinguishes the stated appeal from a promise of darkness alone. The emphasis is on the possibility of overcoming formidable opposition, without disclosing how Caleb's struggle ends.

For urban fantasy readers, the book combines a recognizable city setting with angelic blood, a Nephilim destiny and supernatural factions. For supernatural-thriller readers, its central draw is the escalation from a violent encounter to a threat against reality's stability. The authors also identify fans of Chicago-based stories as an intended audience. These interests meet in a premise where the city is the immediate site of the crisis, while the forces at work extend beyond ordinary urban life. The combination offers readers a Chicago-centered supernatural conflict built around both an emerging guardian and the allies who join the fight.

C.A Bridges, Candi McLin and BJ Bradford are the authors of Demon Wolf of Chicago. The supplied author background describes

the work as a first published book and an undertaking of pride and passion.

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C.A Bridges

BrightKey PR

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Demon Wolf of Chicago Pits an Unknowing Nephilim Against Forces Threatening Reality News Provided By BrightKey PR October 20, 2026, 12:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology



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