Hydroponic Weed Valued At Rs 44.27 Lakh Concealed In Trolley Bag Seized At Pune Airport Passenger Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Oct 20 (IANS) Customs officials have seized 1.265 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 44.27 lakh in the illicit market, from an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok at Pune International Airport, officials said on Tuesday.

The passenger was intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and the Airport Batch of Pune Customs at the airport in Lohegaon on October 19 after arriving on an Air India Express flight (IX-241) from Bangkok.

According to officials, a detailed search of the passenger's black trolley bag led to the recovery of the contraband concealed in two specially created cavities inside the bag's side linings.

The cavities had been hidden beneath the passenger's personal belongings. When officials opened the inner lining, they recovered two vacuum-sealed plastic packets containing a yellowish-green dried floral substance.

Preliminary field tests confirmed that the substance was high-grade marijuana, commonly known as hydroponic weed, officials said.

The recovered contraband weighed 1.265 kg and was estimated to be worth around Rs 44.27 lakh in the illicit market. The entire consignment was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The passenger was subsequently arrested under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and produced before a competent judicial magistrate. The court remanded him to judicial custody.

Customs officials have initiated further investigations to establish the source of the narcotic substance and identify the individuals involved in the alleged international smuggling operation.

Investigators are also examining the possible supply chain and links of the arrested passenger with other members of the trafficking network.

According to officials, the seizure underlines the use of concealed compartments in baggage to evade security checks at airports. Officials further said that further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.