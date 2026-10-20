Devi Padukone Singh! Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh REVEAL Second Daughter's Name, Dua Joins For Pic
The family of four! Daddy, Deepika, Dua and Devi - yes, you read that right! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share an absolutely adorable festive family picture, introducing their second daughter to the world. The duo also revealed their baby's name: Devi Padukone Singh.
Dressed in gorgeous, yellow-toned, shimmering outfits, the family looked picture-perfect. Their caption read,“Of Love & Abundance... Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह.”
Take a look!View this post on Instagram
A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)
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