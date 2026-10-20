Saudi-Led Coalition Raises Alarm Over Houthi Arms Smuggling Routes
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen warned the Houthi group on Monday against using traditional boats to transport weapons, missiles and military equipment into the country, citing potential threats to civilian safety and regional stability.
In a statement, the coalition’s Joint Forces Command said such activities posed security risks within Yemen and across the wider region.
The command called on boat owners to avoid assisting the Houthis in moving arms and military supplies to Yemen’s coastline, cautioning that involvement could endanger both their lives and their property.
No further information was provided about particular smuggling attempts or weapons shipments intercepted by the coalition.
The warning followed the release of video footage on Friday showing strikes against boats, vehicles and facilities that the coalition said were involved in supplying weapons to the Houthis in the western Yemeni province of Al Hudaydah.
The footage showed vessels and vehicles being tracked before several locations were targeted.
Yemen’s conflict began in 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to support the internationally recognized government.
The latest round of fighting started in July after a truce brokered by the United Nations in 2022 collapsed.
In a statement, the coalition’s Joint Forces Command said such activities posed security risks within Yemen and across the wider region.
The command called on boat owners to avoid assisting the Houthis in moving arms and military supplies to Yemen’s coastline, cautioning that involvement could endanger both their lives and their property.
No further information was provided about particular smuggling attempts or weapons shipments intercepted by the coalition.
The warning followed the release of video footage on Friday showing strikes against boats, vehicles and facilities that the coalition said were involved in supplying weapons to the Houthis in the western Yemeni province of Al Hudaydah.
The footage showed vessels and vehicles being tracked before several locations were targeted.
Yemen’s conflict began in 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to support the internationally recognized government.
The latest round of fighting started in July after a truce brokered by the United Nations in 2022 collapsed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment