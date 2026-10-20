Israel Denies Scottish Businesswoman Entry to Palestine, Deports Her
(MENAFN) A Scottish businesswoman has reported being detained and deported by Israeli authorities after she was refused entry while attempting to visit Palestinian business partners, according to reports published Monday.
Yasmina Ferrigan, business manager at Edinburgh-based Hadeel, a shop specializing in Fairtrade Palestinian products, arrived at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Friday.
Ferrigan intended to meet Palestinian producers whose goods are sold through the store, assess conditions on the ground, identify additional suppliers and develop new supply networks. However, she said Israeli authorities prevented her from entering the country.
She was subsequently detained, accused of terrorism and deported.
"I was detained and I was held in a detention center in immigration for five hours at least, and it was the worst, most vile experience ever," said Ferrigan, a South African-born activist who has lived in Scotland for 25 years.
"They have no respect for human life. They have no respect for dignity. They accused me of being a Hamas supporter and a Hamas terrorist, and they accused me of being a Palestine Action member," she said.
Ferrigan further alleged that officials told her she should have been arrested long ago. She also said they warned her that "I should not exist, I should be eliminated, and that they are watching me."
Yasmina Ferrigan, business manager at Edinburgh-based Hadeel, a shop specializing in Fairtrade Palestinian products, arrived at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Friday.
Ferrigan intended to meet Palestinian producers whose goods are sold through the store, assess conditions on the ground, identify additional suppliers and develop new supply networks. However, she said Israeli authorities prevented her from entering the country.
She was subsequently detained, accused of terrorism and deported.
"I was detained and I was held in a detention center in immigration for five hours at least, and it was the worst, most vile experience ever," said Ferrigan, a South African-born activist who has lived in Scotland for 25 years.
"They have no respect for human life. They have no respect for dignity. They accused me of being a Hamas supporter and a Hamas terrorist, and they accused me of being a Palestine Action member," she said.
Ferrigan further alleged that officials told her she should have been arrested long ago. She also said they warned her that "I should not exist, I should be eliminated, and that they are watching me."
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