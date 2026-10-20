Albanian Anti-Government Protests Continue as Rama Offers Talks
(MENAFN) Demonstrations against the Albanian government entered their seventh consecutive day on Monday, as Prime Minister Edi Rama renewed his invitation for unconditional talks with protesters amid confrontations with police in the capital, Tirana, according to reports.
Crowds assembled outside the Education Ministry, repeating demands for Rama and his government to step down.
Violence later broke out near the Court of Appeal, where demonstrators reportedly hurled stones and pyrotechnic devices at riot police, breaking windows in the area.
Authorities announced that five people had been arrested, while efforts were underway to locate 15 others.
Police deployed tear gas and water cannons near Rinia Park in an attempt to disperse the crowds.
Further confrontations occurred near the Interior Ministry, where protesters threw stones, pyrotechnics and Molotov cocktails toward police officers.
Student demonstrations also continued in Lezhe, Vlore, Elbasan and Shkoder. Some students boycotted classes before taking to the streets to join the protests.
Amid the unrest, Rama reiterated his willingness to meet demonstrators, declaring that the government was prepared to hold discussions “anytime, anywhere, without conditions.”
He urged protest organizers to reject violent acts, including stone-throwing and arson, and called on them to keep minors out of confrontations.
Crowds assembled outside the Education Ministry, repeating demands for Rama and his government to step down.
Violence later broke out near the Court of Appeal, where demonstrators reportedly hurled stones and pyrotechnic devices at riot police, breaking windows in the area.
Authorities announced that five people had been arrested, while efforts were underway to locate 15 others.
Police deployed tear gas and water cannons near Rinia Park in an attempt to disperse the crowds.
Further confrontations occurred near the Interior Ministry, where protesters threw stones, pyrotechnics and Molotov cocktails toward police officers.
Student demonstrations also continued in Lezhe, Vlore, Elbasan and Shkoder. Some students boycotted classes before taking to the streets to join the protests.
Amid the unrest, Rama reiterated his willingness to meet demonstrators, declaring that the government was prepared to hold discussions “anytime, anywhere, without conditions.”
He urged protest organizers to reject violent acts, including stone-throwing and arson, and called on them to keep minors out of confrontations.
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