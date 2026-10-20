Venezuelan Opposition Plans Nationwide Protests to Bring Machado Home
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s leading opposition party, Vente Venezuela, announced Monday plans for nationwide demonstrations on Oct. 22 to demand guarantees allowing party leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado to return safely to the country.
Speaking at a news conference in Caracas, national party leader Carlos Fernandez said protests would take place across all 23 states, bringing together civil society organizations, labor unions, youth movements and opposition parties.
“On Oct. 22, mothers, teachers, young people who want a prosperous future, all social sectors, the Plataforma Unitaria and political parties across the spectrum will take to the streets,” Fernandez said. “Set aside your fears. Maria Corina is coming to unite Venezuela and accelerate the transition.”
In addition to calling for Machado’s return, the opposition outlined three principal demands behind the planned demonstrations.
One priority is securing a firm date for presidential elections under the slogan “Election Day is Liberation Day!” Vente Venezuela backed a proposal initially advanced by US Congressman Bernie Moreno to hold the presidential vote on July 24, 2027, a date Machado has publicly supported.
The party is also demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all detained opposition activists and political dissidents.
Speaking at a news conference in Caracas, national party leader Carlos Fernandez said protests would take place across all 23 states, bringing together civil society organizations, labor unions, youth movements and opposition parties.
“On Oct. 22, mothers, teachers, young people who want a prosperous future, all social sectors, the Plataforma Unitaria and political parties across the spectrum will take to the streets,” Fernandez said. “Set aside your fears. Maria Corina is coming to unite Venezuela and accelerate the transition.”
In addition to calling for Machado’s return, the opposition outlined three principal demands behind the planned demonstrations.
One priority is securing a firm date for presidential elections under the slogan “Election Day is Liberation Day!” Vente Venezuela backed a proposal initially advanced by US Congressman Bernie Moreno to hold the presidential vote on July 24, 2027, a date Machado has publicly supported.
The party is also demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all detained opposition activists and political dissidents.
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