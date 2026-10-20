Azerbaijan Establishes Ganja Memorial Complex - Decree

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ganja Memorial Complex has been established under the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must ensure that the necessary expenses for the operation of the Ganja Memorial Complex are covered using funds allocated to the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan within the state budget.

The Cabinet of Ministers must address other matters arising from this decree.

This decree enters into force on the day of its signing.