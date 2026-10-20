Azerbaijan Establishes New National Park In Karabakh - Decree

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree establishing Karabakh National Park.

According to the decree, the park covers 88,418 hectares of state-owned land across the Aghdara, Khojaly, Kalbajar, Shusha, and Lachin districts.

The park aims to protect the rich ecosystems and biodiversity of the territories liberated from occupation, restore natural heritage, ensure the sustainable use of natural resources, and promote ecotourism.

The decree states that the region's biodiversity suffered significant damage during the occupation, including the destruction of rare plant and animal species and disruption of the ecological balance.

The decree noted that, following the Patriotic War, measures have been undertaken in the liberated territories to restore natural ecosystems and biodiversity, rehabilitate specially protected natural areas, and transform the region into a“green growth” zone.

Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with addressing matters arising from the document.