Philips Highlights Integrated Diagnostics' Role In The Future Of Cardiovascular Informatics Following Medireport Acquisition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) October 20, 2026

Advanced reporting and workflow capabilities developed by MediReport are expected to complement Philips' cardiovascular informatics portfolio and support its evolution toward a more connected, AI-enabled and cloud-ready cardiovascular experience.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – October 20, 2026 – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today highlighted how advanced reporting and workflow capabilities developed by MediReport are expected to complement its cardiovascular informatics portfolio and support its broader Integrated Diagnostics vision ahead of Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2026.

Philips brings together expertise in diagnostic and interventional cardiology, image-guided therapy and informatics to support cardiovascular care, from diagnosis through intervention and follow-up. As part of its presence at TCT, Philips will showcase innovations that support clinical confidence, streamline workflows and make meaningful information easier to access, while engaging with customers and clinical leaders on opportunities to better connect diagnostic and interventional care.

Cardiovascular teams often work across separate imaging, hemodynamic, documentation and reporting systems. This can require repeated data entry and delay access to the complete clinical information needed for procedure reporting, coding and follow-up.

In Philips' Future Health Index 2025: Cardiology Snapshot, 79% of cardiac care professionals surveyed reported losing clinical time because patient data was incomplete or inaccessible. Almost half of this group reported losing more than 45 minutes per shift [1]. These findings underline the need to make clinical information easier to capture, access and reuse across the care pathway.

Following the acquisition of MediReport, Philips expects to strengthen its cardiovascular informatics capabilities. MediReport 360 supports structured cardiovascular documentation and real-time reporting at the point of care, with guided workflows before, during and after procedures. It enables health systems to capture clinical information once and reuse it across physician and nursing reports, coding, registries, analytics, charge capture and follow-up. MediReport's technologies support cloud and on-premises deployment, with vendor-neutral interfaces to imaging systems, hemodynamic systems and hospital IT.

This expected enhancement would build on Philips' existing cardiology informatics portfolio, including Cardiovascular Workspace for image and information management, with cloud deployment available in North America; Ultrasound Workspace for ultrasound review, analysis and reporting; and interventional solutions supporting cath-lab information management and hemodynamic workflows.

“Clinicians need technology that fits the way they work and gives them more time for patient care”, said Madhuri Sebastian, Business Unit Leader Imaging Informatics at Philips.“The capabilities developed by MediReport complement Philips' strengths in cardiovascular imaging, hemodynamics and enterprise informatics. Together, they are expected to simplify how information moves across cardiac care, enabling a more connected experience for care teams. This would also support Philips' longer-term direction towards cloud-ready, AI-enabled cardiovascular and integrated diagnostics workflows.”

Visit Philips at TCT 2026 to explore innovations in imaging, physiology, procedural guidance and cardiovascular informatics that help care teams access meaningful information and simplify reporting and workflows.

[1] Philips Future Health Index 2025: Cardiology Snapshot - Building trust in AI for cardiac care.

For further information, please contact:

Name Jayme Maniatis

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +16178948368

E-mail: ...

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in image-guided therapy, diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, monitoring, enterprise informatics and personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 63,700 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at .

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Philips cardiology informatics at TCT