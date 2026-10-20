Aikido Security Launches Noon To Protect Employees From AI-Powered Social Engineering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built from the acquisitions of Cyberly and Outkept, Noon marks Aikido's expansion into the workforce security market

GHENT, Belgium, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aikido Security today announced the launch of Noon, a dedicated workforce security business that extends its protection beyond software to the people using it. AI has made sophisticated phishing, deepfakes and coordinated social engineering attacks cheaper, easier to execute and more scalable than ever before. Noon addresses these threats by bringing email protection, device protection, AI governance and phishing simulation training together in one platform.

Noon's platform is being built on two acquisitions Aikido completed in September 2026: Poland-based Cyberly, founded in 2024, which brought AI-driven attack simulations and AI usage visibility, and Belgium-based Outkept, founded in 2020, which brought email security and phishing awareness training. Before the acquisitions, Cyberly protected more than 300,000 employees across 200-plus organizations, while Outkept served more than 1,000 organizations and 250,000 users across 100-plus countries.

Together, Cyberly and Outkept bring established international customer relationships and a strong foundation for Noon's growth, with additional opportunities across Aikido's existing customer network.

"We started Aikido to make securing software radically simpler," said Willem Delbare, CEO of Aikido Security. "But companies don't just need to protect the software they build. They need to protect the people building and using it. AI is making social engineering more convincing and easier to scale, while fundamentally changing how employees work. With Noon, we're bringing the same approach to workforce security: one platform, less complexity, and protection for every employee, not just those building software."

Phishing used to require research on a target, a convincing personalized message and a fake login page. AI has stripped out the time, skill and cost. Attackers can now generate targeted emails, clone a colleague's voice for a deepfake call, and run campaigns across email, SMS and chat at scale. At the same time, AI assistants and autonomous workflows have become part of everyday work, with limited visibility for security teams.

"Attackers don't always need to break into software when they can simply trick the people using it. Yet the security industry has long treated software and workforce security as two separate worlds," said Alex Horlach, co-founder of Cyberly. "Aikido has already changed how companies secure their software. With Noon, we're bringing that same approach to workforce security, backed by Aikido's global reach."

Verizon's 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report found that mobile social engineering attacks, including fraudulent texts and voice calls, succeeded 40% more often than email phishing. It also found employee use of unapproved AI tools had tripled, to 45%.

Most workforce security stacks were built for a different problem: generic phishing emails and scheduled tests. They also run separately from the tools protecting employee devices or tracking AI usage, leaving security teams managing several disconnected products.

Noon brings employee security into one platform, replacing the separate tools many organizations piece together today:



Email protection: Detects phishing and business email compromise attacks that slip past native filters, and removes them.

Simulations and training: Recreates the attacks employees actually face, including deepfake voice calls, SMS, QR codes and multi-step campaigns, with role-based lessons delivered through Noon and in Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Chat.

Device protection: Easily deployed throughout an entire organization, it protects against malicious packages, AI instructions, including websites and apps employees use AI governance: Shows a history of AI tools, models and connections employees use across their devices, in line with an organization's policies.

"AI has fundamentally changed how we need to train and protect employees. What worked five years ago simply isn't enough anymore," said Simon Bauwens, co-founder of Outkept. "Joining forces with Cyberly and Aikido gives us the opportunity to rethink workforce security and bring a new generation of protection to organizations of all sizes."

Noon connects directly to Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack and Microsoft Teams, and its results are built to feed into GRC platforms. Campaign and training data is designed to support audits under frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIS2, DORA, HIPAA and GDPR, and to help meet cyber insurance requirements.

The founding teams of both companies continue at Noon. Cyberly's four co-founders, Alex Horlach, Evgeny Chamtonau, Pavel Hraznykh and Andrew Labadzinski, will continue building the platform. Outkept co-founders Simon Bauwens and Thibaut De Maerteleire now lead Noon's global MSP partnerships and email security development.

About Noon

Noon by Aikido is a workforce security business within Aikido Security, making security simpler for organizations of all sizes. Its unified platform brings together email protection, device security, AI visibility and security awareness training to protect employees against AI-powered phishing, deepfakes and social engineering. Noon helps organizations stay ahead of evolving threats without the complexity of managing multiple security tools. Learn more at noon.security.

About Aikido Security

Founded in Ghent, Belgium, Aikido Security is building self-securing software for modern development teams. Aikido's unified security platform secures application testing, code, cloud and runtime, helping teams to reduce risk without slowing down development. Aikido is the fastest-ever European cybersecurity company to reach unicorn status and is trusted by over 150,000 teams, with a global customer base including SoundCloud, Niantic, Runway, Handshake and Deel.

Media contact

Camille Oster, MVPR

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