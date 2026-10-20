Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transactions during 13 October 2026 – 19 October 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026. The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 13 October – 19 October 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement

13 October 2026

14 October 2026

15 October 2026

16 October 2026

19 October 2026 16,272,795

330,000

200,000

311,000

303,000

350,000 16.44

16.77

16.77

16.95

16.97

17.11 267,545,385

5,534,562

3,354,700

5,272,134

5,142,455

5,987,625 Total, 13 October – 19 October 2026 1,494,000 16.93 25,291,477 Accumulated under the program 17,766,795 16.48 292,836,862

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 50,503,465 own shares, corresponding to 3.59% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments



Alm Brand_Share buyback 13 October - 19 October 2026 AS 57 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program