Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
| Accumulated, last announcement
13 October 2026
14 October 2026
15 October 2026
16 October 2026
19 October 2026
| 16,272,795
330,000
200,000
311,000
303,000
350,000
| 16.44
16.77
16.77
16.95
16.97
17.11
| 267,545,385
5,534,562
3,354,700
5,272,134
5,142,455
5,987,625
|Total, 13 October – 19 October 2026
|1,494,000
|16.93
|25,291,477
|Accumulated under the program
|17,766,795
|16.48
|292,836,862
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 50,503,465 own shares, corresponding to 3.59% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments
-
Alm Brand_Share buyback 13 October - 19 October 2026
AS 57 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
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