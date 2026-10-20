WISeSat.Space and SEALSQ Advance Satellite Cybersecurity Hardening as FOSSA Launches New 6U Satellite Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9

This new FOSSASAT-2E27 launch expands opportunities for rigorous in-orbit testing of WISeSat SEALSQ security technologies to strengthen satellite resilience against emerging cyber and quantum threats

Longstanding strategic partnership, supported by successive investments, targets further technology validation across up to six satellite missions as demand for quantum-resistant security is expected to accelerate







GENEVA, Switzerland, October 20, 2026 - WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SAIQ) ("WISeSat.Space" or "WISeSat") today announced a new milestone in its secure space infrastructure strategy, following the successful launch and deployment of FOSSASAT-2E27, a new-generation 6U satellite developed and operated by its longstanding strategic partner FOSSA Systems ("FOSSA"), aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 Bandwagon-5 mission from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Equipped with VaultIC secure-element technology from SEALSQ Corp. (Nasdaq: LAES), the spacecraft provides a further opportunity to advance WISeSat's technology-validation roadmap, building on years of cooperation to integrate hardware-based cybersecurity into satellite systems.

The mission illustrates the value of a strategic industrial relationship established in 2021 through WISeQey Corp's (SIX/Nasdaq: WQEY) original investment in FOSSA and reinforced by WISeSat's participation in FOSSA's latest financing round in June 2026.

Under an extended technical collaboration covering up to six selected FOSSA satellite missions, WISeSat and FOSSA intend to pursue more systematic and demanding in-orbit testing protocols for SEALSQ security technologies, including repeatable functional testing, performance monitoring and analysis under actual space operating conditions.

The collaboration is expected to support the progressive validation of VaultIC secure elements and, subject to technical readiness and integration, the next-generation QS7001 post-quantum secure element. Selected experiments are intended to include six-month in-orbit testing and monitoring periods, generating technical data to inform future satellite security architectures.

Positioning for Growing Post-Quantum Security Requirements

The expanded collaboration comes as governments and critical infrastructure operators prepare for the transition toward quantum-resistant cybersecurity. In particular, U.S. Executive Order 14412, issued on June 22, 2026, establishes an accelerated framework for federal migration to post-quantum cryptography, including requirements scheduled for implementation from 2030 onward.

WISeSat believes that building practical flight heritage and strengthening in-orbit validation today will be important to addressing future requirements for trusted satellite communications, including sovereign, defense and critical-infrastructure applications.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeSat.Space, commented:“Building quantum-resilient space infrastructure requires a clear path from technology development to demonstrated performance in orbit. This planned mission represents the next step in that process by providing another platform to evaluate SEALSQ's security technologies under real operating conditions. Through our collaboration with FOSSA, we aim to apply what we learn from today's testing to future satellite systems, while preparing for the integration and validation of next-generation post-quantum security.”

Gwenaël Rouy-Poirier, Group CFO of WISeSat.Space, added: "This launch is a strong illustration of how we intend to execute our strategy: leveraging long-term industrial partnerships and targeted investments to accelerate technology development and validation while maintaining capital discipline. As governments and critical infrastructure operators prepare for the transition to post-quantum security, reinforced by the recent White House Executive Order, we believe that demonstrated performance in orbit will become an increasingly valuable differentiator. Our collaboration with FOSSA allows us to continue building that evidence today, as we prepare for the next generation of WISeSat infrastructure and the commercial opportunities we expect to emerge."

Julián Fernández, CEO and Co-founder of FOSSA Systems, commented: "Our relationship with WISeSat goes well beyond individual satellite launches. We have worked together for several years to bring advanced semiconductor security technologies into space, and our new 6U platform creates further opportunities to expand that work. With the next phase of our collaboration, we intend to move toward more systematic in-orbit testing and validation, building the technical experience required for increasingly sophisticated secure satellite applications."

The FOSSASAT-2E27 mission also incorporates software-defined radio capabilities, onboard AI processing and a separate electric-propulsion demonstration, reflecting the technological evolution of FOSSA's satellite platforms.

The collaboration complements WISeSat's broader roadmap to develop next-generation, quantum-resilient orbital infrastructure intended to support SEALSQ's planned Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC) and other secure communications applications.

About FOSSA Systems

FOSSA Systems is a Spain-based aerospace company specializing in small-satellite development, launch and operations, providing space infrastructure for communications and related applications. Visit fossa.systems

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SAIQ) is a space technology company focused on secure satellite communications and related space infrastructure. Its approach combines satellite infrastructure with cybersecurity and digital identity technologies to support trusted communications between connected devices and ground-based systems. WISeSat.Space intends to provide satellite capacity and related space and ground infrastructure that may support SEALSQ's planned QSOC roadmap. Visit wisesat.space

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimation of the listing. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of WISeSat's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although WISeSat believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, WISeSat cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of WISeSat as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, WISeSat does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

WISeSat:

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

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WISeSat Investor Relations:

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

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