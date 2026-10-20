Edgaragents Surpasses 1,000 SEC Filings With Proven, AI-Powered XBRL Auto-Tagging And Onboarding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) While others announce AI pilots, EdgarAgents delivers real world production for corporate form types, cutting tagging preparation by up to 90% with 100% expert review.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgarAgents, a leading AI-enabled SEC compliance service partner and financial printer, today announced that it has surpassed more than 1,000 live SEC filings completed on behalf of hundreds of corporate issuers using its next-generation AI-powered XBRL auto-tagging and automated onboarding capabilities, powered by Praxa, a proprietary, closed-model AI engine purpose-built to modernize structured reporting.

In a market crowded with software roadmaps and speculative AI promises, EdgarAgents has proven its intelligent automation directly inside high-stakes regulatory production. The platform is live across more than 30 SEC form types spanning corporate operating issuers, newly public companies, foreign private issuers, SPACs, and complex proxy statements.

Initial tagging preparation time is reduced by as much as 90%, giving reporting teams hours back on filing day, sharper data accuracy, and the breathing room to make critical, last- minute edits right up to the deadline.

"The outcomes our clients care about haven't changed. They want filings delivered on time, no surprises in the final hours, and results that hold up when auditors, regulators, and investors review them," said Stephen Bonventre, Chief Executive Officer of EdgarAgents. "So many tech announcements talk about what AI might do tomorrow. We waited until we had completed over 1,000 real, live filings to prove that it works today. Behind every single filing is our dedicated team of data conversion specialists and analysts who maintain quality assurance from initial draft through EDGAR transmission. Our cutting-edge auto-tagging capability helps us deliver those outcomes more efficiently and with less friction, while our customer service team continues to hold every filing to the standards our clients expect."

While others force finance teams to operate complex tools and troubleshoot tags right when pressure peaks, EdgarAgents does the heavy lifting. Backed by more than 700 employees globally and managing over 50,000 annual submissions, EdgarAgents delivers efficiency, speed, and experts-in-the-loop:



Real Turnaround Velocity: Reduces initial tagging preparation time by up to 90%, accelerating overall proof delivery and expanding client review windows.

Flawless Period-to-Period Continuity: Automated roll-forwards carry previously approved tags, dimensions, and custom structures seamlessly into new drafts. 100% Named Expert Sign-Off: Every tag is reviewed, validated, and signed off by seasoned EdgarAgents tagging and filing specialists before proof return.

"For reporting teams, the question is no longer whether AI is being used," said Meenu Kamboj, Chief Product Officer of EdgarAgents. "The real differentiator is how AI is applied, how quality is maintained, and how trust is built into the process. We believe the future of XBRL is not about handing clients a tool to figure out on their own-it's combining private, secure technology with expert human oversight to produce audit-ready structured data organizations can stake their reputations on."

The milestone reflects a broader shift in how financial information is consumed. Increasingly, regulators, investors, analysts, and AI-powered research tools rely on machine-readable data to access and evaluate disclosures. As structured data becomes central to regulatory reporting, the efficiency – the quality, consistency, and reliability – of XBRL tagging plays a growing role in compliance, transparency, and market confidence.

Organizations planning an IPO or entering the upcoming reporting cycle can learn more about EdgarAgents' AI-powered XBRL capabilities and request a 30-minute transition walkthrough by visiting or emailing ....

Media Contact:

Jessica Nazabal | Director, Product Marketing

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(212) 265‐3347

About EdgarAgents

EdgarAgents is a leading AI-enabled SEC compliance service partner and financial printer. Operating with more than 700 professionals globally, EdgarAgents works with public and private companies, private equity sponsors, investment managers, and corporate law firms to prepare, tag, and file regulatory disclosures and shareholder communications. Handling more than 50,000 filings annually on behalf of thousands of clients, EdgarAgents combines enterprise-grade technology with 24/7 dedicated human expertise to help clients file with confidence. Learn more at .

XBRL is a trademark of XBRL International, Inc. EDGAR® and SEC® are trademarks of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. EdgarAgents' products and services are not affiliated with or approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; EdgarAgents is not affiliated with or endorsed by XBRL International, XBRL US, or the SEC. PraxaTM is a trademark of BetterXBRL LLC.