Acres Announces Data Partnership With Housingwire TBD

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership integrates Acres' homebuilding and land data into HousingWire's reporting, creating opportunities for deeper market coverage and research

Fayetteville, Ark., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com, the land data platform, announced today a data integration partnership with HousingWire TBD, a leading editorial source for the U.S. housing market. Through the partnership, HousingWire TBD's editorial team will integrate Acres' nationwide land data to support reporting, analysis, and residential investment, development and construction market activity across the United States, bringing greater transparency to one of the nation's largest and most important financial sectors.

The integration includes Acres' Homebuilder Market Intelligence, which provides a nationwide view of homebuilding activity across every U.S. metro and micropolitan area. Launched in September, the product combines land transactions, platting activity, builder pipelines, housing transactions, and economic indicators to help land teams understand market conditions and identify emerging development opportunities.

“A thorough comprehension of the housing market begins with understanding the land and the foundation beneath it,” said Carter Malloy, founder and CEO of Acres.“HousingWire TBD has built the industry's standard for delivering news, data and exclusive reporting on moves by homebuilding and residential development and investment industry players. By integrating Acres data into HousingWire's reporting, we're helping bring greater visibility to the development activity shaping housing supply across the country."

“Gaining insight into strategic and tactical land acquisition trends and dynamics we can tap into through this partnership with Acres will dramatically enrich the HousingWire TBD team's journalism and help homebuilding, residential development, and residential investment leaders make smarter decisions faster,” said John McManus, VP Homebuilding at HousingWire and Publisher of The Builder's Daily.“We're thrilled about being able to add a whole new data-powered discipline in our day-to-day coverage of the new residential construction business sector.”

Acres brings together more than 150 million parcel records and 60 million land transactions for a comprehensive view of land activity nationwide. For customers acquiring land, that data shows where building is happening now, where development is headed next and how housing markets are changing.

About Acres

Acres is the first land data and AI platform built to bring visibility to market intelligence and land acquisition. From site selection to close, Acres works with Fortune 500 companies nationwide, providing access to the most current and extensive land data available for faster, more informed decision-making. To learn more, visit Acres.com .

About HousingWire

HousingWire, the information platform for housing finance and real estate professionals, combines journalism, proprietary data and industry connections under one brand, serving mortgage, real estate and homebuilding professionals, policymakers and regulators.





CONTACT: Mary Mickel Acres 501.350.3422...