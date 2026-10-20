10ML Publishes 2026 Perfume Price Report: The Same Perfume Costs Up To 27.9% More Across The EU

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built from 3,169 prices across the 1,059 perfumes 10ML carries and official house-store prices in 13 EU countries, the report finds niche perfume costs 48% more per ml than designer at 10ML, and 13 of 24 gift sets cost more per ml than the bottle

DORTMUND, Germany, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10ML, the Dortmund-based perfume retailer that carries 1,059 original designer and niche perfumes from 89 houses and delivers to 26 EU countries, has published its 2026 Perfume Price Report. The report combines 3,169 prices from 10ML's own catalog with official house-store prices in 13 EU countries, and finds that the same bottle can cost up to 27.9% more depending on the country it is bought in.

Key findings



Same perfume, different country. On Oct. 8, 2026, a 100ml Lancôme La Vie Est Belle cost €177.78 on the house's Hungarian e-shop and €139.00 on its German one, 27.9% more. Across the 27 perfumes priced in at least two of the 13 countries, the median gap between the lowest and the highest country price was 5.1%, and 11 cost the same in every country where they were sold (country study ).

Niche against designer. At 10ML's prices on Oct. 13, 2026, VAT included, a 30ml of niche perfume cost a median €3.06 per ml and a 30ml of designer perfume €2.07 per ml, so niche cost 48% more per ml.

The top of the range. At 10ML's prices on Oct. 13, 2026, VAT included, the highest price per ml among the 30ml sizes 10ML sells is No. 1 Clive Christian for men, at €16.84 per ml (€505.26 for 30ml).

Size. At 10ML's prices on Oct. 13, 2026, VAT included, a 30ml cost a median 28% less per ml than a 3ml of the same perfume.

Gift sets. Of 24 gift sets on eight houses' official EU stores on Oct. 8, 2026, 13 cost more per ml of perfume than the same perfume bought as a regular bottle on the same store. The median premium was 5.6%, the highest 54.5%. Dupes. 264 dupes made by 90 other houses cost a median 85% less per ml than the 57 originals they are made to resemble, at EU prices checked from Sept. 27 to Oct. 12, 2026. Yet in 241 of the 267 pairs, a 3ml of the original at 10ML's price on Oct. 13, 2026, cost less than the dupe's whole bottle (dupe study ).

“Perfume is one of the hardest things to price-compare: every house, size and country sets its own number. We put 3,169 of our own prices next to what the houses charge in 13 countries, with a source and a date on every figure, so shoppers and journalists can check them,” 10ML said.

Every figure in the report names its source and the day it was checked. Prices are in euros and include VAT; prices in other currencies were converted at the European Central Bank reference rate of Oct. 7, 2026. The datasets are free to download as CSV and JSON under a CC BY 4.0 license, with credit to 10ML.

“We sell only original perfumes, so we have every reason to publish what they really cost, including what the dupes cost,” 10ML said.

10ML buys from authorized EU distributors and directly from the brands, and decants every perfume itself.

About 10ML

10ML is a European perfume retailer founded in 2025 and based in Dortmund, Germany. It carries 1,059 original designer and niche perfumes from 89 houses, 52 niche and 37 designer, in 3ml, 10ml and 30ml sizes, delivers to 26 EU countries and runs its shop in 10 languages. 10ML says it has passed 100,000 customers. More information is available at .

Media contact

10ML

Robert-Schuman-Straße 5, 44263 Dortmund, Germany

Phone: +1 (646) 567-2621

Email: contact@10ml.com

Website:

CONTACT: 10ML Robert-Schuman-Straße 5, 44263 Dortmund, Germany Phone: +1 (646) 567-2621 Email: contact@10ml.com Website: