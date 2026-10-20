Callan JMB Advances IV Bag Manufacturing Facility With Projected $450 Million In Annual Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Planned $16 million facility at the Atlas Complex advances Callan JMB's pharmaceutical manufacturing strategy and strengthens its role in U.S. healthcare supply-chain preparedness

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the“Company”), a diversified preparedness, logistics, and critical-infrastructure company, today announced formal approval of blueprints for the planned $16 million intravenous (IV) bag manufacturing and distribution facility at the Atlas Complex in Marion, Alabama. Once in production, the facility is projected to generate $450 million in annual revenue, including $300 million from standard IV bags and $150 million from premixed drug IV bags.

The facility is planned within the Marion 9 Biomanufacturing Center at the Atlas Complex and demonstrates Callan JMB's previously announced pharmaceutical manufacturing initiative with Alabama State University. The blueprint approval significantly advances the project and provides the design basis for completing a successful facility by combining automated production with quality-control and advanced distribution capabilities.

“The commercial objective is clear: build improved domestic manufacturing capacity for essential IV products and support it with the logistics, quality controls, and distribution capabilities needed to serve healthcare customers,” said Wayne Williams, Callan JMB's Chief Executive Officer.“Approving the blueprints is a concrete step toward that objective. This project builds on our healthcare logistics and emergency-preparedness experience while supporting the strengthening of the United States (U.S.) domestic pharmaceutical production, enhancing U.S. supply chain resilience, and improving national security through medical preparedness.”

The facility is designed to incorporate automation and robotics to support manufacturing efficiency, consistent production processes, and quality assurance. Integrating production with distribution capabilities is expected to streamline coordination across manufacturing, storage, and delivery of essential healthcare products.

For Callan JMB, the project extends its role in healthcare supply chains by supporting domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing. The Company's logistics, monitoring, regulatory-compliance, and operational capabilities are intended to help connect production at Atlas with the healthcare organizations and other customers that rely on these products.

The planned IV bag manufacturing capacity also supports Callan JMB's broader emergency-preparedness strategy. A domestic source of IV products, supported by coordinated warehousing and distribution, helps strengthen supply continuity for healthcare providers during routine operations and periods of heightened demand or disruption.

Through its collaboration with Alabama State University, the initiative is also expected to support important workforce development and increase research partnership agreements that can help meet the technical and operational requirements of pharmaceutical manufacturing. The planned investment would expand advanced manufacturing activity in Marion and create new opportunities for skilled employment in Perry County and the surrounding region.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) is a diversified logistics, preparedness, and critical-infrastructure company supporting healthcare organizations, government agencies, and commercial partners. The Company provides fulfillment, warehousing, cold-chain logistics, monitoring, regulatory compliance, specialty packaging, and emergency-preparedness services designed to protect critical products, strengthen supply chains, and support continuity of operations. Through its businesses and strategic partnerships, Callan JMB is building a broader platform spanning healthcare and pharmaceutical logistics, domestic manufacturing, and critical electrical infrastructure. For more information, visit .

Investor Contact

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212.896.1254

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About the Atlas Complex by Callan JMB

Atlas Complex by Callan JMB is a pharmaceutical, medical, and logistics campus located in Marion, Alabama. Designed to support U.S. pharmaceutical onshoring and strengthen domestic supply chains, the campus provides scalable infrastructure for pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), research collaboration, workforce development, cold chain logistics, and domestic distribution within a single integrated environment.

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Arian Hopkins

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Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“project,”“prospects,”“outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may,” and“could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933 on Form S-1, including but not limited to the discussion under“Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at .