Factset And Nasdaq Private Market Partner To Bring Greater Transparency To Private Markets Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New collaboration will bring Capitalization Table data to FactSet Workstation, strengthening and expanding its private markets offering for investment professionals

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet, a leading global intelligence and AI solutions provider to the financial markets, has entered into a partnership with Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a leading provider of liquidity, capital and investment solutions for private companies and investors, to integrate Capitalization (Cap) Table data into its platform. The intelligence sourced from NPM is expected to support more informed due diligence, valuation analysis, and deal sourcing - areas where reliable, structured data has historically been difficult to obtain.

The partnership comes at a particularly relevant moment. While private markets have grown significantly over the past decade, transparency, reporting standards, and data-sharing practices have struggled to keep pace. As investment professionals across all firm types are allocating more capital to private assets, the need for accurate, structured private markets data has grown sharply.

FactSet's collaboration with NPM directly addresses this need. The integrated solution will give investment professionals a deeper insight into private company ownership structures and how financing transactions, such as new funding rounds, secondary sales, and dilutive events, affect ownership stakes and capital structure over time.

Critically, the Cap Table data sourced through NPM is supported by verifiable, auditable documentation and filings, rather than relying solely on modelled ownership estimates. This will provide financial and advisory firms with a higher degree of confidence in the data underpinning their investment and dealmaking workflows.

The NPM data also complements the private-company, funding, deal, and M&A data FactSet already provides. This enables clients to develop a more complete and connected view of private-market activity, spanning a company's early funding history through to its current ownership and capital structure.

"Private markets have grown significantly, but the underlying ownership data hasn't kept pace. As a result, firms have largely relied on modelled estimates rather than source documents. As an active secondary trading venue and private company share settlement engine, Nasdaq Private Market operates differently, working directly with the legal documentation that underpins private company ownership. The unique access to high-quality source data forms the basis of our partnership. The agreement also reflects FactSet's ongoing commitment to expanding our private markets capabilities and ensuring clients have access to comprehensive, high-quality data across both public and private markets, all within a single platform." - said Eric Weitzman, Senior Vice President, Senior Director of Data Partnerships at FactSet.

"Cap table data and in particular, share-class level information, is fundamental to how investment professionals evaluate private company investment opportunities and potential outcomes, and we are pleased to be working with FactSet to make this data more accessible to the market," - said James Brooks, Chief Strategy Officer at Nasdaq Private Market.

The partnership reflects FactSet's continued investment in private markets data capabilities and commitment to provide a top-grade trusted financial intelligence for all firm types across public and private markets within a unified ecosystem.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that help our clients maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buyside, sell side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 48 years of expertise, a presence in 20 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 9,200 global clients and over 260,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success.

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About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market is a leading provider of liquidity, capital, and investment solutions for private companies, employees, and investors. The company is focused on building modern infrastructure for the private market ecosystem, including technology for company-sponsored liquidity events, a settlement engine for private shares, a marketplace for buying and selling private company stock and funds, and data and intelligence on the private market. Nasdaq Private Market also helps connect private companies to capital through primary fundraising and capital introduction. For more information, visit nasdaqprivatemarket.com.

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NPM Media Relations:

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