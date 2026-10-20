BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Silence Therapeutics Plc (Nasdaq SLN), Option Care Health, Inc. (Nasdaq OPCH), RXO Inc. (NYSE RXO), Sangoma Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq SANG)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Silence Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq – SLN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Silence Therapeutics will be acquired by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, for $20.00 per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of $1.1 billion and an equity value of approximately $1.3 billion, with each ADS representing three ordinary shares of Silence (or approximately $6.67 per ordinary share). The investigation concerns whether the Silence Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Option Care Health, Inc. (Nasdaq – OPCH)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Option Health Care will be acquired by CD&R and McKesson Corporation (NYSE - MCK) for $32.05 per share, a total enterprise value of approximately $5.8 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Option Care Health Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

RXO Inc. (NYSE – RXO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, RXO will be acquired by C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Nasdaq - CHRW) in a stock-and-cash transaction where RXO stockholders will receive $17.25 per share in cash and 0.0856 shares of C.H. Robinson common stock for each RXO share they own, representing an implied total consideration of $30.25 per share, and an implied value of $5.8 billion. The investigation concerns whether the RXO Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq – SANG)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Sangoma will be acquired by BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - RILY) for $4.25 per share in cash and 0.04767 of a share of common stock of BRC, an implied value of $5.225 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Sangoma Technologies Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

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