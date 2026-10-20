Betmgm Launches Exclusive House Of The Dragontm Title From Blueprint Gaming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alberta and Ontario players gain first access to blockbuster release for initial six-week exclusive period

TORONTO, Ont., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator, announced the exclusive launch of House of the DragonTM, a new slot from Blueprint GamingTM inspired by the hit HBO® Original series. The title will be available exclusively at BetMGM in Alberta and Ontario for an initial six-week period, giving players first access to the latest game to bring the world of Westeros to life in slot form.

Creative assets available here

Developed by Blueprint GamingTM, House of the DragonTM puts players at the heart of the Targaryen dynasty, with a newly introduced Dragon's Wheel elevating the Collect model that has become synonymous with the supplier's portfolio.

The game transports players into the world of dragons and rival houses through cinematic artwork and themed gameplay mechanics. Dragon's Wheel serves as a central feature, while Dance of the Dragon Spins introduces Dragon Egg enhancements that modify the reels in different ways. Features such as Dragon's Chest, Dragon's Fire and Dragon's Lock bring expanded symbols, specialized reel layouts and respin sequences to the game.

The launch further strengthens BetMGM's relationship with Blueprint GamingTM and underlines its focus on securing high-profile, differentiated content for its online casino customers. The strategy has already proven successful with the launch of Game of ThronesTM, which debuted exclusively at BetMGM Casino in Ontario in April and quickly set records across multiple performance metrics. Following the launch of regulated iGaming in Alberta in July, the title continued its momentum, becoming one of BetMGM Casino's top-performing games in the province. Eilers & Krejcik Gaming ranked Game of ThronesTM among Canada's top-performing new online casino game launches, underscoring the strong appeal of premium branded content that combines globally recognized entertainment franchises with engaging gameplay experiences. House of the DragonTM builds on that foundation, bringing another iconic world from Westeros exclusively to BetMGM players in Alberta and Ontario.

Charlie Jacka, Product Director at Blueprint GamingTM, said,“House of the DragonTM offers us an exciting opportunity to build on our experience of creating games around some of the world's most recognisable entertainment franchises. We have worked to capture the scale and identity of the series while giving the game a strong mechanical identity through its reach features. Launching exclusively with BetMGM gives us a fantastic platform to introduce our latest hit to players and we are excited to see it take flight.”

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduces new features, responsible gambling remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly, including GameSense, an industry-leading program developed and licensed to BetMGM by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties. GameSense complements BetMGM's existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on X.

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Please play responsibly. Alberta (18+) and Ontario (19+) only. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Aberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca. In Ontario, visit ConnexOntario.ca or call 1-866-531-2600 or text CONNEX to 247247.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information visit

About Blueprint Gaming

Blueprint Gaming is a UK-based game studio and part of Germany's Merkur Group. Founded in 2009, the company has a proven track record of delivering unique moments in gaming, producing some of the industry's most popular games in a portfolio of over 500 titles.

Its hit games span proprietary IPs such as Fishin' FrenzyTM and King Kong CashTM, alongside major licensed properties including The GooniesTM, tedTM and Game of ThronesTM. Jackpot KingTM and Rapid Fire JackpotsTM give operators two distinct routes to player engagement, while Blueprint RetainTM, the studio's suite of promotional tools, helps keep players on board without added operational complexity.

Blueprint is licensed to develop and supply online games by the UKGC, AGCC, MGA, GRA, SGA and AGCO, providing games certified for play in the regulated markets of the UK, Alderney, Malta, Gibraltar, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Spain, and Canada.

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BetMGM launches exclusive House of the DragonTM title from Blueprint Gaming

CONTACT: Katie Kohler, Sr. IGaming Communications Lead BetMGM...