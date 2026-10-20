New Report Challenges Congress's Hemp Debate: Seven Competing Interests, One December Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SIVA Capital examines the competing interests behind the hemp fight and proposes a targeted legislative framework for CBD, THC beverages, and state-licensed cannabis

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Congress approaches a December 11 deadline that could reshape the nation's hemp and cannabis markets, a new 73-page report argues that Washington's debate overlooks a fundamental problem: constituencies fighting over hemp have different interests, and treating them as one risks lasting regulatory and economic consequences.

Released by SIVA Capital, The Farm Bill Legalized a Crop. Nobody Regulated the Product. separates the interests of farmers, CBD producers, patients, consumers, state-licensed cannabis operators, state regulators, and intoxicating hemp businesses, examining what each stands to gain or lose under competing legislative proposals.

“Congress is being asked to preserve a market without a clear accounting of what that market is, who actually depends on it, or what preserving it would cost the rest of the industry,” said Avis Bulbulyan, Managing Partner of SIVA Capital and former member of California's Cannabis Advisory Committee.

At issue is a broader policy concern: codifying a parallel intoxicating THC market could create a second regulatory and tax structure, undermine state-licensed cannabis systems, and complicate eventual federal cannabis reform.

Rather than another delay or an indiscriminate ban, the report proposes a targeted alternative: allow the December loophole closure to proceed, repair restrictions on legitimate non-intoxicating CBD products, and establish a narrowly defined, state-controlled pathway for THC beverages using existing adult beverage infrastructure.

The report scrutinizes economic claims influencing the debate, including a widely cited $28 billion hemp-market estimate based on modeled demand rather than verified sales, and questions whether employment, tax revenue, and business closure projections accurately reflect the industries affected.

“This isn't about choosing between hemp and cannabis,” Bulbulyan said.“It's about whether Congress fixes an unintended consequence of the Farm Bill or builds an entirely new regulatory system around it. Those are very different decisions, with consequences that extend well beyond December.”

Drawing on two decades of operating, regulatory, and advisory experience, Bulbulyan examines eleven major objections and challenges policymakers to consider consequences across the entire market rather than one constituency.

Read the full report:

About SIVA Capital

SIVA Capital is an operator-led private investment and advisory firm working in cannabis and psychedelics, the regulated substance categories where licensing, compliance, and operating knowledge decide outcomes that capital alone does not. The advisory practice handles strategy, M&A, turnarounds, crisis management, regulatory affairs, and expert witness work for operators, investors, and legal teams across eighteen state markets. The report is the third in the firm's memo series, following Lilly Bought the Molecule. Nobody Bought the Room. (August 2026) and Washington Changed the Schedule. Nobody Changed the Business. (September 2026).

Media Contact

Avis Bulbulyan, Managing Partner, SIVA Capital

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This report is analysis, not an offering. SIVA Capital is not currently offering or raising capital for any fund, vehicle, or transaction.