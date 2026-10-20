Vertex AI And Data Leader Sarah Vlasic Named A 2026 Info-Tech Women Leading IT Award Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights Vlasic's leadership of Vertex's enterprise AI and data transformation and her commitment to developing the next generation of women in technology

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the“Company”), the Decision-to-DefenseTM global indirect tax and compliance company, today announced that Sarah Vlasic, Vice President of Enterprise Data and AI Workforce Productivity, has been named a winner of the 2026 Info-Tech Women Leading IT Award by Info-Tech Research Group. This award recognizes exceptional women who are championing technology, fostering inclusive workplaces, and inspiring the next generation of IT leaders.

Vlasic leads Vertex's enterprise-wide data and AI transformation. She helped build the company's AI operating model, which takes AI out of pilots and into daily work in product development, go-to-market, services, and customer engagement. She is also responsible for establishing the governance framework, so AI can be used responsibly at scale, and for modernizing Vertex's data foundation to give leaders reliable, real-time insights.

“Sarah has been instrumental in turning our AI-first vision into how Vertex actually works every day,” said Aneel Jaeel, Chief Operations Officer at Vertex.“She pairs strategic clarity with a real commitment to her people, and this recognition reflects the impact she's had across our business and the broader technology community.”

Outside of her day-to-day role, Vlasic mentors women in technology as an active member of Vertex's WISE (Women in Search of Excellence) community. She currently serves on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Lee Business School Corporate Advisory Board and has led Leadership Circles at the University of Colorado Boulder, helping develop the next generation of women leaders in business and technology through industry expertise, thought leadership, and professional development.

“I'm incredibly grateful and honored to receive this recognition from Info-Tech. While my name may be on the award, it truly reflects the hard work, passion, and dedication of the incredible teams that are turning AI from a concept into real business value at Vertex,” said Vlasic.“I'm fortunate to work alongside people who challenge what's possible every day, embrace new ways of working, and continuously push us forward. I'm especially proud to help create opportunities for women in technology to grow, lead, and make a meaningful impact, and I'm proud to be part of an organization that supports and encourages that journey.”

The 2026 Info-Tech Award winners were selected from a competitive pool of hundreds of nominees. The full list of 2026 winners is available at infotech.com/events/infotech-awards.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the“get things done” partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

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About Vertex

Vertex is the Decision-to-DefenseTM global indirect tax and compliance company. Vertex helps enterprises bring control to indirect tax and compliance across the full transaction lifecycle - from tax determination and e-invoicing through reporting, filing, and audit defense - to make outcomes easier to prove and improve over time. Trusted by more than 60% of the Fortune 500, Vertex combines decades of tax expertise, deep global tax and compliance knowledge, and embedded integrations to help organizations operate globally with confidence. With headquarters in North America and offices in South America and Europe, Vertex's purpose is to ensure businesses and communities thrive through trusted transactions.

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Copyright © 2026 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice. Any product direction and potential roadmap information is not a guarantee, may not be incorporated into any contract, and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be relied upon in making purchasing, legal, or tax decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Vertex's products remains at the sole discretion of Vertex, Inc. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in Vertex's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Vertex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which Vertex has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

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