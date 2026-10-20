Duke Dining Introduces Nadura* Plant Proteins Across Campus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-winning, high-protein range supports Duke Dining's commitment to making plant-forward choices available, visible and appealing

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Dining, Duke University's campus dining and foodservice program, introduced Nadura*, an award-winning range of chef-focused plant proteins, at the beginning of the Fall 2026 semester. The collaboration is expanding flavorful, protein-rich menu choices across campus while demonstrating how higher education dining programs can diversify their plant-based offerings without compromising culinary creativity or diner appeal.

The initiative directly supports Duke Dining's published commitment to making plant-forward options available, visible and appealing, while highlighting their well-established benefits for human and environmental health. By providing Duke Dining's chefs with a versatile, high-protein ingredient for both familiar and globally inspired dishes, Nadura* helps translate that commitment into practical, appealing choices across the campus dining experience.

A New Generation of Plant Protein for Higher Education Dining

Developed by the Nadura* culinary team specifically for professional foodservice, the range was designed to address many of the practical limitations that chefs encounter when trying to offer protein at the center of plant-based plates.

Nadura* products are crafted from pea and rice protein to deliver a complete amino acid profile, with a clean-label formulation that is non-GMO, soy-free, gluten-free, contains zero cholesterol, and includes no preservatives or artificial flavors. The result is a nutritionally substantial, highly versatile plant protein platform designed to give culinary teams greater flexibility across today's foodservice menus.







Nadura* Plant Protein Supreme Pizza at IL Forno Italian Kitchen



The high-protein range is available in a variety of formats, including beef-style and chicken-style grounds and patties (which can be reshaped) and uniquely seasoned kebabs that deliver popular global flavors.







Nadura* Plant Protein Dosa at Tandoor









Spicy Miso Ramen with Nadura* Plant Protein at Ginger & Soy

“Nadura* gives foodservice operators a practical way to diversify protein choices and expand plant-forward menus,” said Dhruv Dhawan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nadura Foods.“Duke Dining is showing how a leading university can meet the needs of vegans and vegetarians while also appealing to the broader flexitarian audience seeking familiar flavors, satisfying meals and strong protein content.”

Advancing Duke Dining's Plant-Forward Vision

Grayson Crabtree, Duke Dining Program Director, shared that the introduction of Nadura* reflects Duke Dining's broader commitment to nutrition, sustainability and enhancing the campus dining experience. She emphasized the importance of offering thoughtfully sourced ingredients that are responsive to students, faculty and staff seeking more clean-label, plant-based options.







Three Bean Chili with Nadura* Plant Protein at Sprout Cafe



According to Crabtree, the versatility of Nadura* allowed Duke Dining's culinary team to incorporate the proteins into existing menus with ease while developing appealing new dishes that complement current offerings. That versatility is reflected in the diverse range of plant-based dishes Duke Dining has developed, from familiar favorites such as crepes, pizzas and pastas to globally inspired offerings including ramen, dosas and chorizo-based dishes, each incorporating different Nadura* protein formats.

“This collaboration gives Duke Dining another versatile way to bring plant-forward and protein-rich options into everyday menus while continuing to expand the variety and quality of our offerings. Most importantly, it allows us to provide choices that we believe our students and the broader Duke community will genuinely enjoy.”







From left: Dhruv Dhawan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nadura Foods; Neha Jamani Dhawan, Co-Founder and Executive Culinary Medicine Chef of Nadura Foods; Don Qualls, Vice President for University Dining Development at Brenen's Restaurant Group; and Grayson Crabtree, Program Director for Duke Dining, pictured on the Duke University campus.

Designed for Chefs and Built for Menu Versatility

Created for professional kitchens, the Nadura* range can be used across bowls, wraps, curries, pastas and a broad spectrum of culinary applications and flavor profiles. According to Chef Neha Jamani, Culinary Medicine Chef and Co-Founder of Nadura Foods, the products are designed to give culinary teams consistency while still allowing chefs to apply their own recipes, sauces and regional flavor profiles.

“We began with the realities of a professional kitchen,” said Jamani.“Chefs need ingredients that are convenient, consistent and adaptable. Nadura* gives them a versatile, protein-rich foundation for recreating familiar dishes in plant-based formats while preserving their own culinary identity.”







Nadura* Plant Protein Chorizo at Sazón Latin Kitchen



Don Qualls, Vice President for University Dining Development at Brenen's Restaurant Group, which includes Duke Dining locations Sazón, Il Forno, The Chef's Kitchen, Sub Central and Breezy Beverage Company, shared what that approach has meant in practical terms for his culinary team.

“Nadura* gave our chefs the freedom to create plant-forward dishes that are satisfying and fully integrated into the dining experience, rather than simply offered as an alternative,” said Qualls.“For our culinary team and the people, we serve, that's a game-changer.”







Don Qualls, Vice President for University Dining Development at Brenen's Restaurant Group



About Nadura*

Nadura* products are available to U.S. foodservice operators through Sysco and US Foods. Following the Duke introduction, the company is expanding its work with universities, healthcare providers, contract dining operators, corporate dining programs and health-focused meal companies seeking practical and delicious ways to advance plant-forward dining.

Nadura* is a range of plant proteins developed for professional foodservice. Made from pea and rice protein, its products are non-GMO and free of soy, gluten, artificial flavors and preservatives. The range includes grounds, patties and kebabs designed for use across a wide variety of cuisines and foodservice applications.

Nadura* has received the Plant-Based Excellence Award at Plant Based World Expo Europe and a Gulfood Innovation Award for its unique approach to developing alternative protein solutions. Its products are Vegan and Halal certified.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Harris

Director of Strategic Partnerships, Nadura Foods

...

818-270-4123

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: