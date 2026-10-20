Our Bond Secures Contract With S&P 500 Financial Technology Company To Protect Executives And At-Risk Employees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initial deployment targets select employees, with potential to expand across the company's broader workforce

Bond's enterprise customers include two of the three largest companies in the world and one of the three largest credit card companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world's first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced that an S&P 500 financial technology company has selected Bond to provide personal security services for its executives and at-risk employees.

The agreement marks another enterprise customer win for Bond, adding to its growing presence across multinational corporations, municipalities and other organizations. The initial deployment will cover a select group of executives and at-risk employees, with the potential to expand across the company's broader workforce over time. Many of Bond's enterprise customers start with an initial deployment covering executives, their family members and specific at-risk employees, but have returned for additional licenses after their initial deployment, offering the Bond service across the broader workforce including employees in other countries.

Innovation creates new opportunities to accomplish personal and corporate goals. Protecting employees outside of the corporate facilities has been an extremely expensive task, which companies can practically only achieve relative to a few executives. Bond changes that reality with its category defining AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. Employees face potential risks while traveling, commuting and going about their daily lives, driving demand for security that is not limited by location. When employees experience violent incidents, in their professional or private lives – it is both tragic and expensive for the employers, given that corporations cover medical costs, absenteeism due to injuries, potential churn and the cost of hiring and training replacements. Bond addresses this need through its AI-powered platform, combining on-demand technology with trained Personal Security Agents who respond by video within seconds from its 24/7 Command Centers to help identify potential threats, prevent incidents from escalating and coordinate emergency assistance when needed. A study by Ernst & Young (EY) found that organizations offering Bond to their employees can expect savings of approximately $181 per employee per year, mainly from reduced medical costs, higher productivity and lower absenteeism.

“Companies have historically invested heavily in protecting their facilities, but that protection often ends when employees leave the building,” said Doron Kempel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Our Bond.“Bond addresses this gap by providing preventative personal security wherever employees are. Being selected by an S&P 500 company to protect its executives is an important validation of our platform. We see this as a starting point, and our goal is to earn the opportunity to protect more of the company's employees over time. This approach of 'land and expand' is common in the B2B space and aligns with a reality of introducing a new paradigm for which there is no precedent of usage and initial budget allocation.”

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City - with command centers around the world - that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond offers personal security to more people than any other company globally. Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.25 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at:

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

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