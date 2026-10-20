Bendpak To Host SEMA Show Tailgate To Unveil Valor C10, Major Product Drops

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lift leader invites industry to party for custom truck reveal, new equipment across two booths

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BendPak is bringing a high-octane party to the SEMA Show 2026, anchoring its massive dual-booth presence with an outdoor tailgate on opening day, Tuesday, November 3, at 1 p.m. in Silver Lot Booth #80043. This event will feature the official global reveal of BendPak's radical Valor C10

While the outdoor tailgate centers on the truck debut, BendPak is using its two booth locations for a massive rollout of new lifts and garage equipment from across its brands, including Ranger, QuickJack, Cool Boss, APEX, JackPak, MaxJax, and Ergochair. Shop owners, technicians and automotive enthusiasts visiting the high-energy Silver Lot booth will get a first look at new products displayed alongside the Valor C10. Simultaneously, showgoers can step inside the Las Vegas Convention Center to Upper South Hall Booth #36129 for hands-on demonstrations of next-generation lifting and shop solutions.

“Everyone on our team is a car and truck enthusiast, so when it came time to debut the Valor C10, we knew we had to drop the tailgate, put on some music and hang out with the community that inspires us,” says Jeff Kritzer, BendPak president and CEO.“SEMA is all about spotlighting the coolest builds, but it's also about equipping the shops that bring them to life. Alongside the truck, we're bringing a massive lineup of new gear across both booths. For us, this week is about celebrating where custom car and truck culture is right now and showing where we're taking equipment engineering next.”

The SEMA Drop Breakdown

Explore BendPak's latest equipment rollouts – including a preview of what's next – across both official SEMA Show locations:

Outdoor Silver Lot – Booth #80043 (The Tailgate)



The Valor C10 Custom Build: Making its global debut, this radical truck combines classic C10 heritage with modern engineering and supercharged performance.

MaxJax MAX7 Two-Post Lift: The portable two-post lift now features BendPak's exclusive Automatic Swing Arm Restraint System (ASARS) and 3 inches of additional lifting height to deliver even more confidence, clearance and convenience.

MaxJax Accessories: The MaxJax Portable Mounting Base enables operators to set up an M6K, M7K or MAX7 lift virtually anywhere without permanent anchors. Add a MaxJax Turf Kit to pick up lawn equipment. Mobi-EVS2600: Preview the newest addition to the BendPak EV battery pack and powertrain lift table lineup coming soon.



Indoor Upper South Hall – Booth #36129 (The Shop Showcase)



OctaFlex 12DPS: The world's first and only eight-arm two-post lift makes cab-off repairs, EV battery replacement, and other demanding tasks so efficient that it pays for itself. Find out how much you can save. Now shipping.

APEX Lineup: BendPak now offers a full line of affordable, no-frills car lifts, ramps and wheel service equipment under the APEX brand. Vortex Bead Seaters: Achieve effortless tire bead seating even when the tire changer doesn't have a built-in system.



Both Locations



AutoPucks: New BMW models join universal, Tesla and Corvette model jack pad adapters to properly engage with the OEM-recommended lifting points.

QuickJack Caster Kits: The first OEM caster kits engineered to make it easier to move QuickJack lifts around the shop and precisely position them under vehicles. Exclusive Show Specials: SEMA-only pricing and ordering incentives on BendPak lifts and garage equipment are available all week.



Visit BendPak.com/SEMA for additional details and to register for access to exclusive SEMA specials.

In addition to BendPak's official booth locations, attendees will also find BendPak lifts supporting partner displays, custom builds and feature vehicles across the show floor, including at Battle of the Builders and the SEMA FutureTech Studio. The SEMA Show runs Nov. 3-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The formerly trade-only show is open to the public on Friday, Nov. 6.

About BendPak Inc.

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak, Ranger, Autostacker, QuickJack, Cool Boss, APEX, JackPak, MaxJax, and Ergochair. Its products include car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, portable power packs, and other equipment. Learn more at BendPak.com or call (805) 933-9970.

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