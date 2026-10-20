No Sun? No Problem: Rainpoint's New Solar Water Timer Keeps Gardens On Schedule

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 1-Zone Outdoor Solar Water Timer charges itself even on cloudy days, so there are no batteries to replace all season

Los Angeles, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dead batteries and corroded charging ports are two ways a faucet timer can quit, and the first sign is often a wilted garden. RainPoint's new 1-Zone Outdoor Solar Water Timer removes both challenges. The $49.99 timer is powered by the sun, even under cloudy skies, and is available now at rainpoint.com.

Anyone who's come home from a week away to a dead timer and limp, wilted plants knows the problem. Most timers run on disposable batteries that can leak and corrode, or on a rechargeable battery with a Type-C port that rain, humidity and sand can damage. RainPoint's needs neither. A solar panel built into the unit's housing keeps a sealed battery charged, and the low-light charging technology is patent-pending.

Here is what that means for the garden:



Cloudy day? Covered. The panel keeps charging in light as dim as 1,000 lux, so a gray week doesn't leave the timer stranded.

Months of backup. A full charge runs the timer for three to six months without sun. A one-touch sleep mode puts it to bed for the offseason while it stays on the faucet, and the timer holds its charge for up to a year.

Set it at the faucet. A dial and LCD screen handle the schedule. No app, Wi-Fi or smartphone needed.

Hourly to weekly schedule. Each watering run lasts from one minute to 3 hours, 59 minutes, and can repeat every hour or as little as once every seven days.

Rain delay. Users can manually pause the schedule for 24, 48 or 72 hours, and saved settings stay put.

Water on demand. Start watering anytime for one minute to eight hours, and the programmed schedule carries on. No crouching required. The control panel tilts 30 degrees toward a standing viewer, since outdoor faucets typically sit 12 to 24 inches off the ground.



"We want people to spend their time enjoying the garden, not babysitting the timer. Put this on the faucet, set it once and let the sun do the work. Rain or shine, it keeps going,” said Yu Liu, general manager of RainPoint.

Without disposable alkaline batteries, the timer cuts battery waste and keeps leaked battery chemicals from reaching garden soil. It screws onto standard outdoor hose faucets and carries a one-year limited warranty.

For more information, visit rainpoint.com. Product image is available here.

About RainPoint

RainPoint is the creator of the first all-in-one smart home irrigation system for effortless, sustainable watering. The brand offers a range of smart irrigation solutions, committed to transforming outdoor watering with innovative, water-efficient technology. Through its range of advanced, Wi-Fi-enabled controllers and intuitive sprinkler timers, RainPoint gives homeowners and gardeners the tools to save up to 50% of water while ensuring healthier, more vibrant plants. The RainPoint devices, paired with the user-friendly RainPoint Home app, provide seamless control, weather-adaptive schedules, and customizable watering plans to optimize water use and simplify gardening. Focused on sustainability and convenience, RainPoint continues to set the standard for smart, efficient watering solutions that make outdoor care easier and more eco-friendly.

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1-Zone Outdoor Solar Water Timer

CONTACT: Helen Wang...