Rackspace Technology To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a global enterprise AI infrastructure and solutions provider, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Monday, November 9, 2026. Gajen Kandiah, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Marino, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:

To listen to the live webcast or access the replay following the webcast, please visit Rackspace Technology's investor relations website at the following link: .

To obtain a dial-in number, please pre-register at the following link:

Registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN to access the live call.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) is the operator of the full enterprise AI stack from governed private cloud to AI inference and agents in production. With an Outcomes-as-a-Service model built on secure infrastructure, data foundations, and forward-deployed engineering, Rackspace delivers business results for regulated and mission-critical industries where governance, sovereignty, and uptime are non-negotiable. Learn more at .

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