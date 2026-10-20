Creatio Releases The State Of Enterprise AI Adoption Report: An In-Depth Look At Where Enterprise AI Stands

The annual study of 600+ global IT and business leaders breaks down seven key trends in enterprise AI adoption.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio, an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together, today released The State of Enterprise AI Adoption Report, its second annual study of how organizations are scaling AI and what sets the most advanced adopters apart.Based on a survey of 600+ global IT and business decision-makers, the research finds enterprise AI moving decisively from experimentation to adoption at scale. Seventy percent of respondents are beyond experimentation, having deployed AI in selected functions, begun scaling it across the organization, or embedded it enterprise-wide.The shift is notable compared with Creatio's 2025 research, when 86% of C-level leaders expected AI agents to become important or critical within two to three years. One year later, enterprises are moving from strategic intent to execution.“The AI conversation has changed dramatically in just one year,” said Andie Dovgan, Chief Growth Officer at Creatio.“Enterprises are no longer asking whether AI will matter. The question now is how to redesign the organization so people and AI agents can work together at scale, with the governance, technology and measurement needed to turn AI into business impact.”Seven findings shaping the next phase of enterprise AIThe research highlights seven shifts shaping how enterprises are moving from AI adoption to AI at scale:1. AI has moved from experimentation to enterprise-wide execution. Seventy percent of organizations are already beyond experimentation, and more than three-quarters expect to scale AI agents across departments or use cases within the next 12 months.2. AI is reshaping the workforce around augmentation, not replacement. Just 9% expect significant headcount reductions, while 89% expect AI agents to expand workforce capacity, augment teams or create new roles - with nearly twice as many expecting new roles as significant headcount reduction (17% vs. 9%).3. Deeper AI adopters are 2X more likely to report revenue gains from AI. Organizations automating more than half of their workflows with AI are more than twice as likely to report increased revenue as a positive impact of AI as those automating less than 10%.4. Only 17% qualify as AI Adoption Leaders - with a distinctly different approach to scale. AI Adoption Leaders automate more workflows with AI, scale agents across departments, embed AI deeply into business operations, establish stronger governance, and measure success against a broader set of business outcomes.5. Governance is becoming an enabler of AI scale. Organizations with established AI governance are more than 4X as likely to feel very confident scaling AI, positioning governance as a foundation for expansion, not just risk control.6. The barriers to scaling AI differ by adoption stage. Skills and organizational readiness become less prominent, while security, technology capabilities, governance and commercial considerations move to the forefront as adoption advances.7. The AI ROI conversation is moving beyond time and cost savings. AI measurement starts with operational gains, but as adoption matures, it broadens to revenue impact, customer and employee satisfaction, and innovation outcomes.“The organizations pulling ahead are not simply deploying more AI,” added Dovgan.“They are embedding it across the business, establishing governance, building the capabilities to sustain adoption, and measuring business outcomes. That is becoming the blueprint for AI at scale.”About The State of Enterprise AI Adoption ReportThe State of Enterprise AI Adoption Report is Creatio's second annual study of how business and technology leaders are approaching AI. Based on a survey of 600+ IT and business decision-makers, it explores AI adoption, agent deployment, workforce impact, business outcomes, governance, barriers to scale, and AI value.The full report is available atAbout CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together - with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.

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Creatio Releases The State of Enterprise AI Adoption Report: An In-Depth Look at Where Enterprise AI Stands News Provided By Creatio October 20, 2026, 12:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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