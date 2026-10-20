On-Premises BI Meets Private AI: Open Source BI Helical Insight Enables Self-Hosted LLM Analytics

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Drag drop self service dashboards

Helical Insight offers secure, self-hosted AI analytics with on-premises BI and local LLMs, helping teams analyze data without external AI services safely.

- Nikhilesh Tiwari, Co-founderHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Organizations that handle patient records, financial transactions or restricted information have been cautious about AI-powered analytics, and for good reason. Helical Insight, an open-source BI platform that get's installed on-premises, now supports locally hosted language models, including those served through Ollama, so teams can adopt conversational analytics without handing data to an outside AI service.The problem: AI that sends data elsewhereConversational BI works by passing a user's question, schema details and sometimes result data to a language model. If that model is run by an external provider, the information travels beyond the company's walls. For regulated sectors, that raises concerns about privacy, data residency and audit readiness.The solution: bring your own modelHelical Insight's AI analytics module lets customers choose and host their own model. Paired with an on-premises installation, the full path from question to answer can stay within the organization's network.Key factsWorks with self-hosted models, including Ollama running on CPU or GPU serversInstalls on-premises, in private cloud or in hybrid setups, including Docker and KubernetesRole-based access, row-level security, SSO and multi-tenancy for controlled data accessAI semantic layer for consistent business definitionsDashboards, paginated reports and embedded analytics in the same platformFull-featured Community Edition with source code on GitHub, so security teams can inspect it“Our users in healthcare, finance and public-sector environments told us the same thing: they want flexibility of AI analytics, but the data cannot leave,” said Nikhilesh Tiwari, Co-founder, Helical Insight.“With a local model and an on-premises platform, they no longer have to choose between modern analytics and their security requirements.”Security remains a shared responsibilityHelical Insight advises customers to pair local AI with sound controls: read-only database accounts, row-level permissions, encrypted logs with defined retention, and testing against prompt injection.Getting startedTeams can download the platform at helicalinsight/register, and get started. Required document and videos are present on the website. Community version can be download from github.About Helical InsightHelical Insight is an open-source business intelligence and embedded analytics platform with AI-assisted analytics, self-service BI, pixel-perfect reporting and a framework driven by APIs. Organizations use it on-premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Visit .Media ContactNikhilesh Tiwari...

Nikhilesh Tiwari

Helical IT Solutions Private Limited

+91 78939 47676

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On-Premises BI Meets Private AI: Open Source BI Helical Insight Enables Self-Hosted LLM Analytics News Provided By Helical IT Solutions Private Limited October 20, 2026, 12:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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