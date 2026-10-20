ARISTA, DECO Homes And OPUS Homes Bring New Master-Planned Community To Woodbridge

Planned parks, pathways and green spaces put family life and neighbourhood connections at the centre of this new Woodbridge community.

WOODBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three homebuilders-ARISTA, DECO Homes and OPUS Homes-are collaborating on Bridgelands, a new master-planned community of townhomes and detached homes at Weston Road and Teston Road in Woodbridge. Registration is open for prospective buyers to receive community news, builder updates and information about upcoming home releases.Bridgelands brings housing and neighbourhood planning together around a shared vision for modern family life. The planned community will connect homes with parks, pathways, recreation and everyday conveniences, placing outdoor spaces and opportunities for social connection alongside its residential offering.The mix of townhomes and detached homes establishes two housing formats within the community. Rather than presenting homes as individual properties, the master-planned vision considers how residents will move through the neighbourhood, spend time outdoors, and find places to gather.Green space and thoughtful placemaking are central to that approach. The community's published vision describes a neighbourhood where families can grow, and residents can establish connections with their surroundings from the beginning.Three Builders Contribute Distinct ExperienceARISTA, DECO Homes and OPUS Homes bring different histories and design approaches to the collaboration.Established in 1994, ARISTA describes its work as building communities in partnership with homeowners and the neighbourhoods it serves. DECO Homes, founded in 2016, contributes its DesignForward philosophy, with an emphasis on architecture, design and customer service.OPUS Homes brings a third-generation homebuilding background and its Living Refined philosophy to the project. Its community portfolio extends across the Greater Toronto Area, including developments in Brampton, Richmond Hill, Pickering and Unionville. The builder currently lists Bridgelands as a coming-soon Vaughan community featuring townhomes and detached residences.Registration Provides Access to Future AnnouncementsProspective purchasers can register online to receive community news, updates from the participating builders and upcoming release information. Registration lets you follow the development as additional details become available.Buyers seeking information about future releases can use the official community registration form, which collects contact details and identifies whether registrants are purchasers or real estate professionals.About BridgelandsBridgelands is a new master-planned community by ARISTA, DECO Homes and OPUS Homes at Weston Road and Teston Road in Woodbridge, Ontario. Planned townhomes and detached homes will form part of a neighbourhood vision that incorporates green space, parks, pathways, recreation, and everyday conveniences. The collaboration combines the builders' experience in homebuilding, architecture and interior design with a shared focus on family life and neighbourhood connection.Address: 11150 Weston RoadVaughan, Ontario L3L 0C2Canada

Bridgelands in Woodbridge

Bridgelands

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ARISTA, DECO Homes and OPUS Homes Bring New Master-Planned Community to Woodbridge News Provided By Qode Media SEO Toronto October 20, 2026, 12:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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